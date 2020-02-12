Musical 'Love Stories' offered by Palo Alto Philharmonic

The Palo Alto Philharmonic, led by Lara Webber, will offer "Love Stories," a Valentine's weekend concert featuring violinist Elizabeth Pitcairn performing Mendelssohn's violin concerto on the famous 1720 Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius.

The instrument has an interesting history, according to Palo Alto Philharmonic. Crafted by the master Stradavari, it disappeared for 200 years, only to reappear in 1930 in Berlin, when it was purchased by one of Mendelssohn's heirs. Pitcairn obtained it as a teenager in 1990, when it was put up for auction.

Selections by Rossini and Prokofiev will also be performed.

The concert will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. at Cubberley Theatre, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Tickets are $10-$22.