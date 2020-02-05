 Brian Waite Band brings 'spelunkalicious' tunes for kids to Children's Library | News | Palo Alto Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 5, 2020, 11:31 am

Brian Waite Band brings 'spelunkalicious' tunes for kids to Children's Library

Free rock concert will be held Feb. 8

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Seattle-based children's music trio the Brian Waite Band will perform a free concert for families at the Children's Library, 1276 Harriet St., Palo Alto, on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. The group is promoting its album "Spelunkalicious," a collection of original songs covering everything from giant mushroom forests to dinosaurs.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

Downtown Los Altos is getting a massive food hall
By Elena Kadvany | 26 comments | 14,586 views

Hey Palo Altans, how is that plastics ban going?
By Sherry Listgarten | 24 comments | 6,603 views

Premarital and Couples: Are We the Only Couple Having Problems?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,564 views

What's the Hottest Trend in Eating?
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 2,160 views

Super Bowl LIV viewers: Am I a prude?
By Diana Diamond | 27 comments | 1,171 views

View all local blogs
 