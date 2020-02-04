Woodside First Friday lecture explores CuriOdyssey

Rachel Meyer, executive director of CuriOdyssey, a "science playground and zoo" in San Mateo, will be the guest for Woodside's First Friday event on Feb. 7.

Meyer will talk about the museum's history as an innovator in early science learning, and how inquiry and play are key to how the museum carries out its philosophy through an interactive learning environment.

The talk begins at 7 p.m. in Woodside Town Hall at 2955 Woodside Road.

The event is free with complimentary light refreshments.

For more information, contact Lisa Keith with the Woodside Arts and Culture Committee at lisa@lisakeith.com or at 650-703-8644.

