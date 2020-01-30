While two of Palo Alto's public Lunar New Year festivals have been canceled, locals can still welcome the Year of the Rat in Redwood City. Its 10th annual Lunar New Year celebration will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown. The free festivities will include live music, dance and martial-art performances by youth and adults, free admission and art activities for kids at the San Mateo County History Museum and cultural displays. More information is available at redwoodcity.org.
A&E
Uploaded: Thu, Jan 30, 2020, 8:57 am
Redwood City rings in the Year of the Rat
Free Lunar New Year festivities include dances, crafts and more.
Comments
a resident of Downtown North
21 hours ago
Redwood City is not paranoid like Palo Alto
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
21 hours ago
Just watch and count the masks in RWC.
If you're wearing a mask AND still going to the festivities, you're confused.
a resident of Community Center
20 hours ago
Are there that many wealthy & newly immigrated Chinese people residing in Redwood City? Or is celebrating the Chinese New Year kind of like going to an Obon Festival where outsiders (aka white folks) go to eat sushi, teriyaki & drink Sapporo beer?
I thought that most of the newly immigrated Chinese from the mainland live in Palo Alto, Mountain View & Cupertino.
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
20 hours ago
"I thought that most of the newly immigrated Chinese from the mainland live in Palo Alto, Mountain View & Cupertino."
What did you base this thought on? Anything concrete or were they just your thoughts?
Also, why do they need to be wealthy Chinese? Non-wealthy Chinese don't go to festivals?
a resident of Community Center
20 hours ago
> What did you base this thought on? Anything concrete or were they just your thoughts?
Also, why do they need to be wealthy Chinese? Non-wealthy Chinese don't go to festivals?
^^^ If you are familiar with Cupertino, especially the area adjacent to Monta Vista High School & Kennedy Junior High School near De Anza College you will recall that 30 years ago it was a predominantly white neighborhood. Today it is 90% Chinese immigrants...not that there is anything wrong with that. My son & his family used to reside there back in the 1980s.
You misunderstood my post...while both wealthy & non-wealthy newly arrived Chinese immigrants may elect to attend certain cultural festivals, the wealthier Chinese prefer to buy & reside in the more affluent suburban communities.
BTW...my daughter is a RE agent & she will vouch for this. As a matter of fact, the newly arrived Chinese who have purchased homes in Palo Alto, Los Altos & Mountain View have made her very wealthy as well although she has minimal interest in attending one of these festivals...except to maybe hand out business cards.
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
18 hours ago
The newly immigrated from China take convenience factors (i.e. free shuttle bus services, free food banks, good public schools & close proximity to shopping)into consideration.
The free shuttle/food banks appeal to the elders while the excellent PA schools are attractive to the parents of school-aged children.
This is why cities like Palo Alto, Mountain View and Cupertino have become heavily populated by the recent migration from China.
It is very difficult for me to sell or show them a house in Woodside for the above reasons...which is why there are few residing in that community.
a resident of College Terrace
15 hours ago
Why would the newly immigrated from China want free stuff if they can afford to buy homes in Palo Alto?
It does not make sense to me...
a resident of College Terrace
3 hours ago
Delta and AA just cancelled all flight to/from China. United expected to follow. Sounds like cancelling the events in Palo Alto was smart.
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
2 hours ago
> Why would the newly immigrated from China want free stuff if they can afford to buy homes in Palo Alto?
^^^ Because it's free...we all know someone like that.
Among the recently arrived Chinese, it's mostly the elders seeking the free shuttle services & food bank opportunities.
But rest assured, the freebie mentality is not color-blind. One of our elderly 'white' neighbors goes to Costco frequently...not to buy anything but to hit the free food sample stands as an alternative to paying for or preparing his own lunch!
^^^Talk about being cheap. He won't even buy a $2.00 hot dog or pizza slice at Costco.
