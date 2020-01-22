Stanford presents 'One Touch of Venus'

What happens when an ancient statue of the goddess Venus comes to life? That's the topic of "One Touch of Venus," the 1941 musical fantasy by Kurt Weill, Ogden Nash and S.J. Perelman, presented this weekend by Stanford University's Department of Music.

Performances run Thursday, Jan. 23 (free preview for Stanford students only) at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 and Sat., Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., plus a Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m. at Dinkelspiel Auditorioum, 471 Lagunita Drive, Stanford. Tickets are $13-$23.