 Papyrus prepares to bid farewell to Palo Alto store | News | Palo Alto Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 22, 2020, 3:56 pm

Papyrus prepares to bid farewell to Palo Alto store

Longtime stationery retailer plans to close more then 250 locations nationwide

by Linda Taaffe / Palo Alto Weekly

Greeting card retailer Papyrus is closing all 254 of its stationery stores over the next six weeks, including its site at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, according to multiple media reports.

The company is holding sales to clear inventory as it readies to shut down, Papyrus' corporate parent Schurman Retail Group told CBS news on Wednesday. Its cards and other products will continue to be sold at other stores, but the company will no longer have standalone locations.

On its website, the company is offering 20% off all its items.

Founded by Marel and Margrit Schurman in 1950, the Tennessee-based company built a following selling greeting cards, gift wrap and stationery.

Weekly readers voted the the Stanford store, which opened near the shopping center's clocktower in 1990, "Best Place to Buy Stationery" at least three times in the 1990s and again in 2016 for its selection of wrapping paper, wedding invitations and paper that came in a plethora of designs, shapes and forms for a variety of occasions.

Papyrus didn't immediately return the Weekly's request for comment for this story on Wednesday.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

Anne Le Ziblatt, formerly of Tamarine and Bong Su, is back with a Vietnamese noodle bar in Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 3,217 views

Local Pols Debate Climate
By Sherry Listgarten | 10 comments | 2,628 views

Letting Christmas Linger
By Cheryl Bac | 5 comments | 1,385 views

The E.R.A. – no real equality yet. Why not?
By Diana Diamond | 13 comments | 856 views

Truth Matters (and so does good beer)
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 652 views

View all local blogs
 