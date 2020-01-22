Papyrus prepares to bid farewell to Palo Alto store

Greeting card retailer Papyrus is closing all 254 of its stationery stores over the next six weeks, including its site at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, according to multiple media reports.

The company is holding sales to clear inventory as it readies to shut down, Papyrus' corporate parent Schurman Retail Group told CBS news on Wednesday. Its cards and other products will continue to be sold at other stores, but the company will no longer have standalone locations.

On its website, the company is offering 20% off all its items.

Founded by Marel and Margrit Schurman in 1950, the Tennessee-based company built a following selling greeting cards, gift wrap and stationery.

Weekly readers voted the the Stanford store, which opened near the shopping center's clocktower in 1990, "Best Place to Buy Stationery" at least three times in the 1990s and again in 2016 for its selection of wrapping paper, wedding invitations and paper that came in a plethora of designs, shapes and forms for a variety of occasions.

Papyrus didn't immediately return the Weekly's request for comment for this story on Wednesday.