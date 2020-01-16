 The latest openings and closings in Midpeninsula dining | News | Palo Alto Online |

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 16, 2020, 2:23 pm

The latest openings and closings in Midpeninsula dining

Including modern Indian, gluten-free cupcakes and a nine-seat omakase bar

A custom wood-fired grill at Rooh, newly opened in downtown Palo Alto. Photo by Marc Fiorito/courtesy Rooh.

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Restaurants have been coming and going at a dizzying rate the last few weeks up and down the Midpeninsula, not to mention the news of forthcoming eateries we're excited about (Ethel's Fancy in Palo Alto, Tamarine going fast-casual in Mountain View, the owner of LV Mar and La Viga opening a street-food concept in Palo Alto). Catch up with our list of the latest local restaurant news.

What's opened

Rooh: Modern Indian food is the name of the game at Rooh, the first Peninsula restaurant for owners who run several Indian restaurants in the U.S. and New Delhi. The restaurant's calling card is a 13-foot custom wood-fired grill, smoker and tandoori oven setup that churns out charred tandoori pineapple, roasted eggplant and duck kebabs. 473 University Ave., Palo Alto; roohpaloalto.com

Pacific Catch: Stanford Shopping Center's newest dining option is Pacific Catch, a Bay Area seafood restaurant focused on sustainability. It replaced the longtime Max's Opera Cafe. 711 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto; pacificcatch.com

The Don's Deli: Christopher Shawwa opened his third deli in Mountain View in early January, serving classic and inventive deli sandwiches, including with housemade tri-tip, pulled pork, falafel and vegan chicken. His sandwich shops (also in San Jose and Sunnyvale) double as training programs for employees who want to open their own food businesses. 2105 Middlefield Way, Mountain View; thedonsdeli.com

Kakaroto Japanese Restaurant: Kakaroto recently replaced Niji Sushi in downtown Mountain View. Beyond sushi, there's donburi, katsu, teriyaki and other Japanese fare. 743 W. Dana St., Mountain View

Noodle King: Handmade biang biang noodles, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, fried leek dumplings and other Chinese dishes are on the menu at Noodle King, which took over the downtown space vacated by Sweethoney Dessert. 841 Villa St., Mountain View

Sweet Diplomacy: The owner of this gluten-free bakery uses sweet rice, almond and tapioca flours, alternative sweeteners and coconut oil to make diet-inclusive cupcakes, madeleines, cookies and other baked goods. The 500-square-foot bakery (formerly Cho's Mandarin Dim Sum) also serves coffee, tea and hot chocolate. 209 1st St., Los Altos; sweetdiplomacy.com

Sushi Shin: Jason Zhan, a native of China who trained at top sushi restaurants in New York City, opened this nine-seat omakase bar in early January. The seafood comes from Toyosu Market in Tokyo. ==I312 Arguello St., Redwood City;== sushishinredwoodcity.com

La Stanza Cucina Italiana: Piccolo Ristorante has a new name and new owners. Now La Stanza, the neighborhood Italian restaurant is run by Angelo Cucco and Miguel Prado, according to an OpenTable description. Elio D'Urzo opened Piccolo in 2012. 651 Oak Grove Ave., Menlo Park

What's closed

Pluto's: Pluto's has gone dark after more than 20 years of salads and sandwiches. A sign posted on the door says it is "temporarily closed for a refresh" but it's not clear when or whether it will reopen. The owner did not respond to an interview request, the restaurant's phone number is disconnected and its website is no longer operational. 482 University Ave., Palo Alto

Amber Dhara: In case you missed it, Indian restaurant Amber Dhara closed in late December to make way for Sweet Maple, a San Francisco brunch favorite, opening there this summer. 150 University Ave., Palo Alto

Sunny Bowl: Korean eatery Sunny Bowl, which served customizable bibimbap bowls since 2009, is no more. 1477 Plymouth St. Suite D, Mountain View

Crawfish Bros: Will 2020 be the year a concept actually sticks at 124 Castro St.? The space has in recent years been an oyster bar, taco eatery, a rebranded tapas restaurant, then Chop & Pub and most recently, Crawfish Bros, which closed in late 2019. 124 Castro St., Mountain View

Krung Thai: This Thai restaurant closed for good in late 2019. Those who are missing Krung Thai's food can visit the owners' other restaurant, New Krung Thai Restaurant, in San Jose. 590 Showers Drive, Mountain View

Spice Kit: It's not closed yet, but get your last Spice Kit banh mi and rice bowls in soon. The fast-casual Asian street food eatery is closing in February, according to an employee. 340 California Ave., Palo Alto

Comments

Posted by ChrisC
a resident of College Terrace
8 hours ago

Don’s Deli menu looks really good. A gluten-free friend of mine tried out Sweet Diplomacy, ordering three things including a scone, which she said was the only thing approaching edibility. She did not try the Madeleine. She thought it frightfully expensive, especially a smallish cake that was $60.00. Re:Krung Thai: you have the address of the Krung Thai that closed. The ones in San Jose are on Winchester near 280.

Posted by Tom from Midtown
a resident of Midtown
4 hours ago

“ the owner of LV Mar and La Viga opening a street-food concept in Palo Alto).”. Please say more! It would be great to have Mexican food at this level in Palo Alto.

