A 'Little Women' weekend

Two of Hollywood's most iconic adaptations of Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" will be back on the big screen at Stanford Theatre this weekend. Director George Cukor's 1933 version, which won the Academy Award for Best Writing Adpated Screenplay, and Mervyn LeRoy's 1949 technicolor version that won the Academy Award for Best Production Design, will run back-to-back Friday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 19. Alcott's classic 1868 novel about four sisters coming of age during the Civil War has been adapted for the stage, radio, television and film numerous times over the decades, including the eighth feature-film by director Greta Gerwig that was released in December. Cukor's 1933 RKO Radio Pictures production, which starred Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett, Jean Parker and Frances Dee as the four March sisters, was the first screen adaptation to include sound. It first played at the Stanford Theatre on Jan. 1, 1934. LeRoy's 1949 MGM production, which starred Janet Leigh, Elizabeth Taylor (in blonde wig), Margaret O'Brien and June Allyson as the March sisters, first played at Stanford Theatre on May 22, 1949. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors/youth and are available at the box office on the day of the show. The Stanford Theatre is located at 221 University Ave., Palo Alto. For a complete schedule, go to Stanford Theatre or call 650-324-3700.