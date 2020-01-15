 Palo Alto Players production offers an update to Ibsen's 'feminist moment' | News | Palo Alto Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 15, 2020, 9:30 am

Palo Alto Players production offers an update to Ibsen's 'feminist moment'

'A Doll's House, Part 2' opens this weekend

by John Orr / Palo Alto Weekly

The final line of Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" is a stage direction:

"The sound of a door shutting is heard from below."

That informs Torvald Helmer that his wife Nora -- his "little skylark, his doll" -- has left him, and their three children.

The character is shocked, audiences at its premiere were shocked, and at least one prominent actress refused to perform in the play when it got to Germany because, she said, she would never leave her own children.

But performances sold out in 1879 Copenhagen for what was an "awesome feminist moment," as actress Gabriella Grier put it, in a recent phone interview.

"It was banned in Europe sometimes. That a woman would leave her family was too crazy and provocative at the time," she said.

Grier is playing Nora in "A Doll's House, Part 2," by Lucas Hnath, which begins with Nora coming back through that slammed door, many years later. Michael Champlin plays her estranged spouse.

"The good news is you don't have to have any familiarity with 'Part 1,'" said Jeffrey Lo, who is directing 'Part 2' for the Palo Alto Players, opening on Jan. 18 at the Lucie Stern Theatre. "What little you need to know is at the beginning of 'Part 2.' 'Part 1' is essentially about a well-to-do woman, a mother, a wife, who is unhappy in her marriage, and leaves at the end of the play. Back then, that left everyone up in arms that a woman would leave her husband and children just because she was unhappy," he said. "Our play is set 15 years after 'Part 1' and has Nora coming back through the door she slammed. ... What she needs, I don't want to share."

Lo, who is a very good director at only 31 years old, loves to let his audience enjoy a play's "reveals" -- those "Aha!" moments. So, we expect something good from this play as well. In his day job, Lo is casting director at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

"I really wanted to work on this play," said Grier, who grew up in Palo Alto before going to Barnard College and the Juilliard School, then returned to the Peninsula, where her day job is in the advancement office at Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough.

"It's just a fascinating exploration of reality and the fantasies about how we wish our lives could go ... we want Nora to find her own voice. Really, her family doesn't see her as a real person. But, what is the cost? She left her children, she left her husband...

"What's interesting is you get to see Herr Torvald's perspective. ... In his world, he was doing all the right things. For her to just leave, you see how devastating that was to him."

Lo is well pleased with Grier's work as Nora.

"She's just a real strong, classically trained actor," Lo said. "She auditioned with me, and was very amazing. In rehearsal, we found her mind and mine work the same. We are kindred spirits, finding big meanings in small words."

Freelance writer John Orr can be emailed at johnorr@regardingarts.com.

What: "A Doll's House, Part 2."

Where: Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

When: Jan. 18-Feb. 2. Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.

Cost: $27--$54.

Info: PA Players.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

French Laundry, Chez TJ alum to give new life to Prolific Oven space in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 12 comments | 7,608 views

What Local Teens are Saying
By Sherry Listgarten | 19 comments | 2,380 views

Premarital and Couples: Thankful / Grateful / Appreciation
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,345 views

Plastic vegie bag ban: Pragmatic? -- or simply politically correct?
By Diana Diamond | 35 comments | 1,847 views

Edible Education – Free Course - UC Berkeley Online
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 551 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Fund

Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund

For the last 26 years, the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund has given away more than $7 million to local nonprofits serving children and families. When you make a donation, every dollar is automatically doubled, and 100% of the funds go directly to local programs. It’s a great way to ensure your charitable donations are working at home.

DONATE HERE