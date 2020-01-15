Stanford to share a historic anti-war speech by MLK

A newly discovered recording of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic speech against the Vietnam War, "Beyond Vietnam," will be played as part of a special program at Stanford University's Memorial Church on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Clarence B. Jones, former legal counsel and speechwriter for King, will also speak about his experiences with King during this period and the speech's enduring relevance, according to Stanford's press release.

Drue Kataoka, CEO of Drue Kataoka Art Studios, will open the event with a flute performance.

The event is free and open to the public.