'No Blue Memories' celebrates poet Gwendolyn Brooks

Emmy-award winning shadow puppetry company Manual Cinema will present "No Blue Memories," a work about Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago poet Gwendolyn Brooks (1917-2000).

With a mix of poetry, visuals and original music by Jamila Woods and Ayanna Woods, "No Blue Memories" is a celebration of Chicago and Brooks' life and literary career. According to Stanford Live, the performance combines more than 600 paper puppets, live actors working in shadow, and live musicians.

"No Blue Memories" will be at Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford, Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32-$52. More information is available at Stanford Live.