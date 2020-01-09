Los Altos History Museum hosts the 'Big Shaker'

The "Big Shaker," which according to the Los Altos History Museum is the "world's largest mobile earthquake simulator," rolls into town on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (weather permitting). Visitors can experience what a magnitude 8.0 earthquake feels like and see what could happen inside homes during similar quake conditions.

The "Big Shaker," is the main attraction of a free event titled "Be Prepared for the Big One," held in conjunction with the museum's current exhibition, "Our Community Prepares: Acts of Nature – Then and Now," which runs through Jan. 19. Other activities will include screenings of the documentary "Quake Heroes" (at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Los Altos Youth Center, 1 N. San Antonio Road), a mini earthquake preparedness fair, demonstrations by Los Altos emergency preparedness volunteers and a visit from the City of Palo Alto Mobile Emergency Operations Center. Registration is recommended online at losaltoshistory.org. The museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road.