Uploaded: Thu, Dec 26, 2019, 9:18 am

In lead-up to Christmas, Palo Alto hit with nearly two-dozen car burglaries

Police records show 14 of 20 incidents occurred in 7-day span

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Grinches have snatched suitcases, electronics, passports and other valuables in a rash of car burglaries reported in downtown Palo Alto and other parts of the city since Dec. 11, according to the Police Department's crime log.

Thieves broke into at least 20 cars by smashing windows between Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Dec. 24. Fourteen of the incidents have occurred from Dec. 17-24, according to police records and reports by residents on the neighborhood social network Nextdoor. Last Friday alone, police logged six smash-and-grab car burglaries. The stolen items included suitcases, a DVD player, a cross bag, laptops, electronics, clothing, a briefcase and passports.

Most of the break-ins took place downtown on side streets off University Avenue in the 400 blocks of Emerson, Bryant and Florence streets, with others occurring in the 500 block of University Avenue. Many of the burglaries occurred between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to the police log.

Some incidents also occurred in front of homes. A morning auto burglary around 9 a.m. happened in the 800 block of Center Drive in Crescent Park. An Old Palo Alto resident also reported on Nextdoor that she saw a man peering into her neighbor's cars parked in the driveway in the 200 block of Washington Street at 3 a.m.

Palo Alto police caution residents and shoppers not to leave anything visible inside their cars and to always lock their car's doors, windows, trunk and hood. When using valet parking or taking a car in for repairs, only leave the ignition key with a parking attendant or mechanic. A dishonest parking lot attendant or worker might have house keys duplicated and sell them, along with the owner's name and address, police said on their crime safety tips website.

Police also suggest converting car door lock pins to tapered-type pins without a shoulder; closing all windows; parking in visible areas; not leaving a car unattended in public parking lots for an extended period of time when a car is five times more likely to be stolen from an unattended lot than from the street or an attended lot; carrying their car registration card and insurance documents and not leaving personal identification documents or credit cards in the vehicle.

More information on preventing car thefts, carjacking and other vehicle-related crimes can be found on the Police Department's website here.

---

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Jay K
a resident of East Palo Alto
2 hours ago

Welcome to California, State of burglary and homeless.
My car has been broken into 3 times in recent couple years, at different locations.
It's a real story.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

What is interesting is that this article is telling us how not to be a victim rather than what the police are doing to stop these thefts.

I personally don't like the idea of being a victim of crime and yes I have had my car broken into when there was nothing visible and it doesn't prevent a broken window and a sense of being violated. The inconvenience of getting a window repaired as well as the financial cost in more ways than one is more than just a passing concern.

We do need to know what the police are doing to prevent this, and to catch the perpetrators of such crimes. Who are they and why are they doing it? Are they just thugs wanting to be initiated into some gang or are they hardened criminals looking for something they can sell? Are they opportunists or just those who want to live off others expense? I am not happy with this state of affairs. Accepting that crime will happen to those who are careless about where they leave their stuff is not the way life should be.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Citizen
a resident of Downtown North
1 hour ago

The last auto burglar the police caught brought her two toddlerâ€˜s along for the ride and shoved her stolen Glock handgun towards them once police had them stopped, thinking cops might miss it. These arenâ€™t casual crooks, they are armed thugs with long records, lots and lots of probation and very little jail time thanks to Californiaâ€™s lax criminal prosecution and liberal guilt over penalizing certain groups.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by always
a resident of Palo Verde
45 minutes ago

"My car has been broken into 3 times in recent couple years,"

Man, I remember the 90's, between my wife and I, our cars were hit 4 times. I hated that.

Good luck.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
36 minutes ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

The increase in auto break-ins and thefts is due to the progressive liberals in Sacramento making most crimes like this misdemeanors. That is the plain and simple truth and is backed with facts.

Email Town Square Moderator      


