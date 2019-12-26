In lead-up to Christmas, Palo Alto hit with nearly two-dozen car burglaries

Grinches have snatched suitcases, electronics, passports and other valuables in a rash of car burglaries reported in downtown Palo Alto and other parts of the city since Dec. 11, according to the Police Department's crime log.

Thieves broke into at least 20 cars by smashing windows between Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Dec. 24. Fourteen of the incidents have occurred from Dec. 17-24, according to police records and reports by residents on the neighborhood social network Nextdoor. Last Friday alone, police logged six smash-and-grab car burglaries. The stolen items included suitcases, a DVD player, a cross bag, laptops, electronics, clothing, a briefcase and passports.

Most of the break-ins took place downtown on side streets off University Avenue in the 400 blocks of Emerson, Bryant and Florence streets, with others occurring in the 500 block of University Avenue. Many of the burglaries occurred between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to the police log.

Some incidents also occurred in front of homes. A morning auto burglary around 9 a.m. happened in the 800 block of Center Drive in Crescent Park. An Old Palo Alto resident also reported on Nextdoor that she saw a man peering into her neighbor's cars parked in the driveway in the 200 block of Washington Street at 3 a.m.

Palo Alto police caution residents and shoppers not to leave anything visible inside their cars and to always lock their car's doors, windows, trunk and hood. When using valet parking or taking a car in for repairs, only leave the ignition key with a parking attendant or mechanic. A dishonest parking lot attendant or worker might have house keys duplicated and sell them, along with the owner's name and address, police said on their crime safety tips website.

Police also suggest converting car door lock pins to tapered-type pins without a shoulder; closing all windows; parking in visible areas; not leaving a car unattended in public parking lots for an extended period of time when a car is five times more likely to be stolen from an unattended lot than from the street or an attended lot; carrying their car registration card and insurance documents and not leaving personal identification documents or credit cards in the vehicle.

More information on preventing car thefts, carjacking and other vehicle-related crimes can be found on the Police Department's website here.

