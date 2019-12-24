What's closed, what's open and what to do during the holidays in Palo Alto

Here is a list of local and regional services that have adjusted their hours or are closed for the upcoming holidays in Palo Alto and surrounding areas.

City services

â€¢ Palo Alto libraries: On Tuesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), the Mitchell Park and Rinconada branches are open 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. The Children's Library, College Terrace and Downtown branches are closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 (New Year's Day). On Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), all branches are closed. On Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve), the Mitchell Park and Rinconada branches are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. All branches are closed on Jan. 1.

â€¢ City of Palo Alto: All administrative offices are closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

â€¢ Garbage pickup: If your regular collection day falls on Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 1-3, then your collection day is moved to the following day. Regular collection schedules resume the following week. The Household Hazardous Waste Station is closed on Saturday, Dec. 28. Holiday trees are collected curbside after Christmas Day for four weeks. For more details on collection schedules and how to prepare your trees for pickup, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

â€¢ Street sweeping: There is no street sweeping on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Streets will be swept either the Tuesday before or Thursday after the holiday.

â€¢ Police, fire: All emergency services remain operational through the holidays. The police public service desk and records are open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 until noon. The Fire Department's administration office is open the week of Dec. 24 with limited staff.

â€¢ Development Center: The center is closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 and will reopen on Jan. 2.

Transportation:

â€¢ Caltrain: On Dec. 24, Caltrain provides regular weekday service. On Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, Caltrain operates on its Sunday schedule.

On Dec. 31, Caltrain provides free service from 8 p.m. until the final southbound train departs San Francisco at 2 a.m. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

â€¢ Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: On Dec. 28-31, VTA offers free rides on its bus and light-rail lines. On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, VTA buses and light-rail trains operate on a Sunday schedule. On Dec. 31, an additional 181 and light rail service will be available. For more information, visit vta.org.

â€¢ SamTrans: On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, SamTrans operates on its Sunday schedule. Otherwise, from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, SamTrans operates on a regular, non-school day schedule.

On Dec. 31, Samtrans is free from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

Federal, state offices:

â€¢ U.S. Postal Service: On Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, post office locations are open nationwide, and regular mail is delivered. Check each store location for hours as they may vary at usps.com.

On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, all post office locations nationwide are closed and regular mail is not delivered. However, Priority Mail Express mail is delivered on both holidays.

All post office locations open and regular mail delivery resumes on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Things to do:

â€¢ Christmas Tree Lane: Fulton Street lights up for the 79th annual Christmas Tree Lane holiday light display. From now through Dec. 31, at 5-11 p.m., the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Fulton Street are adorned with festive Christmas lights and decorations. For more information on directions and parking, visit christmastreelane.org.

â€¢ Cantor Arts Center: On Dec. 23-25 and Dec. 31, Stanford University's Cantor Arts Center is closed. Otherwise, between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, the museum is open during regular hours.

â€¢ Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo: On Dec. 24 and 31, the museum closes early at 2 p.m. The museum is closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

â€¢ Palo Alto Art Center: From Dec. 26 to 29, galleries are open on Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Otherwise, the art center is closed Dec. 24-Jan. 1.

---

