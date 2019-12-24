News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 24, 2019, 9:15 am

To provide respite from the cold, Santa Clara County opens warming centers

Low temperatures, rain expected through this week

With a forecast of low temperatures and rain this week, Santa Clara County has opened warming centers to provide people respite from the cold.

The Office of Supportive Housing is working with shelter providers to provide additional beds and encourage the use of daytime and overnight warming centers through Dec. 30.

Daytime warming centers are located in libraries, community and senior centers throughout the county. Expanded shelter services also are available throughout the county. The Opportunity Center, located at 33 Encina Ave., #103 in Palo Alto, and Community Services Agency, located at 204 Stierlin Road in Mountain View, are among the expanded shelters along the Midpeninsula.

During winter months, cold weather and regular shelters operate daily in East Palo Alto, and Mountain View, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Gilroy. During extreme weather, additional shelter beds, as well as daytime and overnight warming centers, are available to supplement regular, ongoing shelter operations.

For more information, call 211.

— Palo Alto Weekly staff

