News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 23, 2019, 9:32 am

Traffic-light changes speed up University Avenue traffic

Commuter travel time decreases after signals are synchronized from Middlefield Road to the Dumbarton Bridge

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A traffic-light synchronization project along the University Avenue commute corridor in Palo Alto and East Palo Alto is speeding up traffic on average by 28% and decreasing travel time by 13% for all of the peak travel periods, according to a consultant's report submitted to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

The report measured the results of synchronizing 19 signals starting last May along the corridor from Middlefield Road to the Dumbarton Bridge during the weekday peak traffic flow and midday on weekends.

Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Caltrans applied for a grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission Program for Arterial System Synchronization in July 2018. The $126,275 project was designed to improve often horrendous commute conditions along the arterial roadway. The June 19 final project report with a benefit/cost analysis was created by transportation planning consultants TJKM.

An average of 24,000 to 33,400 vehicles use this section of University Avenue during weekdays, according to the report. Donohoe Street in East Palo Alto, which funnels traffic from Embarcadero Road to northbound U.S. Highway 101 and to University Avenue to the Dumbarton Bridge, has an average of 10,000 to 25,400 vehicles during weekdays.

The commute corridor was not only slow but also unsafe in certain places. Five intersections also exceeded the statewide average collision rate prior to the synchronization along University Avenue: Lincoln Avenue, Chaucer Street, Guinda Street and Middlefield Road in Palo Alto and Woodland and Scofield avenues in East Palo Alto. The signals now have updated green, yellow and red light minimum times so that traffic can clear the intersections. Insufficient yellow-light timing can sometimes cause rear-end collisions and inadequate red-light timing can cause right-angle crashes, according to the report.

The study looked at morning, midday, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. afternoon commutes during the school year and midday weekend traffic.

"University Avenue showed significant decrease in stop delay, travel time and increase in speed during the weekday a.m., midday and p.m. ... and weekend midday peak periods for northbound and southbound directions," the study noted. There was an approximately 25% reduction in stop delay, a 21% reduction in stops per vehicle and a 13% decrease in travel time with a 28% increase in speed for all of the peak periods since synchronization.

Studies before and after the synchronization measured intersection improvements and "floating" car runs. The latter covered a vehicle's one-way trip of the entire length of a study corridor. The study captured travel time, speed, stopping time, number of stops and other delays.

"Before" data along a 2.31-mile stretch of University Avenue between O'Brien Drive in East Palo Alto and Guinda Street in Palo Alto found that during afternoon commutes at 2 p.m., drivers heading north experienced an average stop delay of 67 minutes and 5 seconds. Total travel time was 70 minutes and 55 seconds with an average speed of 3 mph.

An "after" study found the same corridor at 2 p.m. had a stop-delay average of 13 minutes and 38 seconds and a travel time of 18 minutes and 43 seconds. Average speed increased to 8 mph.

Southbound commutes along the same stretch also improved. Vehicles had total stop delays of 4 minutes and 44 seconds at 2 p.m. before the synchronization, which improved to 52 seconds after the changes. A total travel time of 10 minutes and 6 seconds before synchronization changed to 6 minutes and 12 seconds. Speed rose from 14 mph to 22 mph, the study showed.

The study also looked at synchronization along a 0.31-mile stretch of a problematic intersection in East Palo Alto, at Donohoe Street between University Avenue and the Ravenswood Shopping Center. Donohoe Street showed an average 64% reduction in stop delay, 50% reduction in the number of stops per vehicle and a 56% reduction in travel time. Speed increased 120% for all peak periods, the consultants found.

Westbound traffic at 1 p.m. was Donohoe's busiest time, with stop delays of 6 minutes and 7 seconds and an average speed of 3 mph. After synchronization, motorists experienced stop delays of 2 minutes and 11 seconds and traveled at an average 11 mph.

The synchronization program has benefits for pedestrians at crosswalks. "Walk" and "Don't Walk" clearance timing was updated to allow pedestrians to safely cut through intersections based on the state's transportation standard of a current walking speed of 3.5 feet per second.

The report also looked at the average savings in dollars over a five-year period, which is considered the project's "lifetime." The project is estimated to have a travel-time savings of approximately $45,187,857 (calculated as 50% of the wage rate for off-the-clock travel or $20.09 in 2014) and $2,455,618 in fuel-consumption savings. The synchronization also will reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by vehicles by 13.2 tons.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

5 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago

Additionally, what would be useful is to make some of these lights peak hours only. There is no reason why many lights could not be altered to flashing red late at night until early morning commute time. There is no reason for traffic to be made to stop and wait for a green light when there is no other traffic. Flashing red means treating the intersection as four way stop and can make more sense than waiting for a red light to turn green at midnight.es

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Common sense
a resident of another community
3 hours ago
Common sense is a registered user.

Synchronizing traffic signals on a Bay-Area arterial roadway at peak commute times is, like, 1965 technology. Familiar literally generations ago.

The real story and marvel here should be why a town that so often congratulates itself on being a high-tech hub didn't do this decades earlier, as a matter of course!

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Duveneck
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
3 hours ago

The traffic lights on Embarcadero are a nightmare. Please coordinate those, too. Traffic backs up for blocks due to the Paly/Town&Country/El Camino bottleneck.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Dave Ross
a resident of Portola Valley
2 hours ago

This post is partly in reply to @Common Sense.

I lived in Palo Alto from 1976 through 2002, and one of the committees I participated in was the Traffic Signal Timing Study Committee. A grand name for a small group of us, including the City's chief Transportation Engineer, Ashok Aggarwal. Our mission was slightly different from the current effort, balancing pedestrian needs with driving efficiency. For example, on University between High Street and Middlefield Road our focus was to minimize pedestrian wait times at stop lights. Other corridors, such as ECR had more of a vehicle priority.

But even though our subject are was limited to Palo Alto we quickly realized a major constraint - not all of Palo Alto's traffic signals (83 at that time) were controlled by the City. CalTrans had jurisdiction over ECR, so anything we proposed had to pass muster with them - and they had their own priorities and concerns.

The University Avenue corridor from Middlefield to the Dumbarton Bridge has much more significant jursidictional issues - Palo Alto only controls about one third of it. It passes through at least one more city and a different county. And once it leaves Palo Alto it becomes State Highway 109, putting it in CalTrans' territory as well. And while knowledge of signal coordination is ancient by Millennial standards, when the various signals were installed the infrastructure for connecting and syncing the control devices was not a thing. Many of these signals were installed with purely analog inputs or timers, not connected to a central control system or across "ownership" boundaries.

So the "real story and marvel here," as you put it, is not about technology at all. It's about inter-agency cooperation and how difficult that it to achieve even for such an obvious benefit. It's fine to get snarky about Palo Alto, but at least get better grounded with your subject matter first!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Digma
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

Doesn't this go against Palo alto dogma - you need to hinder traffic and then it magically disappears.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

When will they fix Oregon Expressway? Used to work fine until they installed new stop lights a few years ago and reset the timing. Now, at 2 PM, traffic is bumper to bumper from El Camino to 101.

Who are these brainiacs ?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Common sense
a resident of another community
1 hour ago
Common sense is a registered user.

Replying to Dave Ross --

1) No "snark" intended earlier -- just citing some relevant background facts.

2) I remember 1965 in the Bay Area, and the availability THEN of synchronized signals on arterial roads (often under mixed jurisdictions, as such roads frequently are). Using what you dubbed "purely analog inputs or timers" (actually, US metropolitan traffic signals have usually been digital, in the real [engineering] sense, since even before then -- operated by electromechanical relay arrays in cabinets, a technology I have built for other applications). Similar technology created the historic Harvard-IBM "Mark I" electromechanical programmable digital computer of the early 1940s, for anyone who didn't know that basic computer history.

3) Thank you for filling in some of the historical details on this local case. In the longer focus, that history supports my wider complaint that something demonstrably feasible 50+ years ago is only *now* being implemented (with some fanfare, as though it were innovative). Similar public-works culture on a larger canvas has long afflicted Bay-Area "public transit" systems -- where Balkan-fiefdom agencies in adjacent counties, or even cities, don't talk much to each other, use incompatible ticketing and schedules, and when they at long last implement fare systems that work across different agencies, they hold parties and press conferences as if this were a brilliant idea. (Rather than, more sensibly, apologizing to the region for not having planned that way since the beginning).

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Green Gables
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
Green Gables is a registered user.

I asked the transportation guy a few transportation guys why the traffic lights could not be times so that we drivers would not have to stop at practically every light. He said that it was not an easy job, or it was complicated, or something. Well, San Francisco would and still does it, why cannot Palo Alto not do it?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


All your news. All in one place. Every day.
Top Blogs

Lady M opens first Bay Area store in Los Altos, promptly sells out of famed crepe cakes
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 7,000 views

Premarital and Couples: Road Trips and Getaways
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,222 views

So Much to Explore at Nealon Park
By Cheryl Bac | 2 comments | 1,132 views

Loss of transparency? Council decides HR can investigate some internal police problems – not an independent auditor
By Diana Diamond | 4 comments | 865 views

An Interlude of Gratitude
By Sherry Listgarten | 0 comments | 601 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Fund

Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund

For the last 26 years, the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund has given away more than $7 million to local nonprofits serving children and families. When you make a donation, every dollar is automatically doubled, and 100% of the funds go directly to local programs. Itâ€™s a great way to ensure your charitable donations are working at home.

DONATE HERE