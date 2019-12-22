East Palo Alto woman involved in fatal collision

A 44-year-old woman died early Saturday morning near Brentwood after an East Palo Alto woman driving an Acura SUV crossed over the double yellow line and crashed head-on into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol Contra Costa County office.

Officers responded to a report of a head-on collision on Vasco Road, just south of Camino Diablo at around 3:04 a.m.

According to the CHP, the East Palo Alto woman was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, she veered to the left and into the northbound land directly in the path of the womanâ€™s Nissan sedan. The 44-year-old woman, who police identified as a Discovery Bay resident, died at the scene.

The East Palo Alto driver sustained major injuries and was transported to John Muir hospital in Walnut Creek.

According to the CHP, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor, but the collision is still under investigation. The identity of the woman killed in the collision has not been released.

Anyone with information about the collision, can call CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980.