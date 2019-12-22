Around Town: New faces join commissions; Stanford faculty star in 'Silicon Valley' finale

In the latest Around Town column, news about shuffles within Palo Alto's commissions and boards, Stanford University faculty starring in the series finale of a popular HBO show and a scam warning from the Police Department.

NEW FACES ... In its final meeting of the year on Dec. 16, the Palo Alto City Council took numerous actions with possible long-term implications, including appointments of new members to the Planning and Transportation Commission and the Historic Resources Board. On the planning commission, land use attorney Barton Hechtman will replace veteran commissioner Asher Waldfogel, while the Historic Resources Board will see Christian Pease replace current Vice Chairman Brandon Corey. While Hechtman beat out Waldfogel by a single vote after two rounds of casting ballots, the appointment of Pease was less dramatic. With Corey opting not to reapply, six of the seven council members voted for Pease (Councilman Greg Tanaka supported Valerie Driscoll, the only other non-incumbent applicant). The council also unanimously reappointed two incumbent members, David Bower and Deborah Shepherd, to two fresh three-year terms. Things also came down to the wire when it came to appointing members to the Parks and Recreation Commission. Even though all three incumbents with expiring terms â€” Keith Reckdahl, Jeff LaMere and Ryan McCauley â€” won reappointments from a pool of eight applicants, McCauley's came by a single vote (LaMere and Reckdahl were reappointed unanimously). McCauley, who serves as a California deputy attorney general and is a leading proponent of expanding access to Foothills Park to non-residents, edged out attorney Jackie Olson, who works at Apple. Vice Mayor Adrian Fine and council members Alison Cormack, Liz Kniss and Tanaka all supported McCauley; Mayor Eric Filseth and council members Tom DuBois and Lydia Kou voted for Olson.

AS SEEN ON TV ... Stanford University faculty members who provided their scholarly expertise to HBO's "Silicon Valley" landed airtime on the popular comedy's series finale on Dec. 8 after six seasons. Professors Anat Admati, Dan Boneh, Tsachy Weissman and Keith Winstein saw the show as an opportunity to educate viewers on their respective fields of study and possibly open a new area of research, they said in a Q&A with Stanford Report. "I view all engagements, including with a satirical series, as a form of teaching and contribution to the public discourse, said Admati, whose expertise is in corporate governance and finance. "The show paralleled governance and ethical issues happening the real world, but of course it exaggerates them," Admati said. Winstein, an assistant computer science professor, was also grateful for his involvement with the show. "Things like this TV show are a part of how our students and society get messages about what computer science and the tech industry fundamentally are, so it was interesting to have a tiny role in shaping that," Winstein said. The show's plot also touched on problems faced by startups, according to Boneh, who teaches cryptography, computer science and electrical engineering. Boneh was asked to create a new invention that could plausibly exist in real life. "I don't know how many people in the audience would follow it to the deepest level, but some who see it would be amazed at this level of detail on TV and, honestly, it could lead to a new area of research," Boneh said. Weissman, who was first approached by the show to discuss data compression, has made an impact through a former graduate student who created a mathematical formula called the Weissman Score, which was used in the show's first season finale. The formula has been referenced in some academic papers, the electrical engineering professor said.

DON'T FALL FOR IT ... The Palo Alto Police Department recently warned the public of a phone scam involving con artists who say they're from a law enforcement agency. The callers tell the recipients that they face arrest unless they send money through a wire transfer or gift card. The department emphasized that authorities wouldn't make such a demand. Telemarketers may also scheme against consumers, who often struggle to determine if the call is legitimate, police said. Some cues to the fraud include demands to act "now" and act on a "'high profit, no-risk' offer." The caller may also say they don't need to verify the company with anyone, including a local Better Business Bureau. Anyone who finds themselves in such a situation should end the call and hang up. Find more tips at cityofpaloalto.org.

