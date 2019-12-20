A&E

Shop Talk: Fraiche closes, immersive workouts to arrive

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

In this week's Shop Talk column, read about the end of a frozen yogurt era, a company using immersive technology for at-home workouts and a San Francisco brunch favorite coming to the Peninsula.

MIRROR GYM TO OPEN SHOWROOM ... Mirror, the New York-based fitness startup that uses immersive technology to bring live and on-demand workouts into homes through an interactive screen, is preparing to open its first California showrooms in Los Angeles and Palo Alto, according to a company press release. A building permit was issued for a showroom at Stanford Shopping Center at the end of October. The showrooms will provide visitors an opportunity to take a live, one-on-one personal training session with a fitness professional 10,000 miles away using the company's Mirror screen, which features an interactive display with an embedded camera and speakers that provide a fitness studio experience with live feedback. The Mirror home gym looks like a full-length mirror when turned off. When on, users can see themselves, their instructor and their classmates in an interactive display. The company offers more than 1,000 classes ranging from boxing and kettle ball to dance cardio, kickboxing, yoga and pilates. Through bluetooth technology, Mirror also can read a person's heart rate and track a user's progress. The startup recently secured $34 million in Series B-1 financing led by Point72 Ventures, according to the company press release. -- L.T.

FRAICHE TO REOPEN IN NEW LOCATION ... Longtime downtown Palo Alto frozen yogurt shop Fraiche closed its doors last week, but owner Jennifer Maltz isn't calling it quits. Another Fraiche will open at the new Stanford Hospital in spring 2020. Maltz said she decided to close the 200 Hamilton Ave. shop "as the economics didn't makes sense anymore," but did not provide further details.The original owners, Patama Roj and Jessica Gilmartin, opened Fraiche opened in 2007 on Emerson Street. The shop later moved to the larger space on Hamilton Avenue, where you could see the organic yogurt being pasteurized on site through a small window. Maltz has run the business since 2017, according to her LinkedIn page. Fraiche's closure marks the end of a frozen yogurt era in downtown Palo Alto, which over the years was home to numerous fro-yo shops but is now dominated by ice cream. The Stanford Hospital Fraiche has been over a year in the making, Maltz said. It will be similar to the Fraiche at the San Francisco International Airport, which serves frozen yogurt as well as smoothies, juices, salads, soups and other health food. -- E.K.

SWEET MAPLE COMING TO PALO ALTO... People seem to be perpetually lined up outside Sweet Maple in San Francisco , waiting for the restaurant's popular brunch particularly, the thick, indulgent Millionaire's Bacon the restaurant has become known for. Come 2020, downtown Palo Alto will have its own location of Sweet Maple at 150 University Ave. The space is currently occupied by Indian restaurant Amber Dhara. Sweet Maple owner Hoyul Steven Choi said the restaurant must leave by the end of December. The owner of Amber Dhara, Vijay Bist, did not immediately return a request for comment. Sweet Maple Palo Alto will have two things the San Francisco original doesn't: dinner and a full liquor license. During the day, Sweet Maple will serve its breakfast and lunch fare, which includes the typical omelettes, eggs Benedicts and pancakes. But dinner at the Palo Alto eatery will reflect more of Choi and his wife's roots. They both came to the Bay Area from South Korea. Choi described the dinner cuisine in Palo Alto as "New American with some modern Korean mixed in." -- E.K.

Compiled by the Weekly staff; this week written by Elena Kadvany and Linda Taaffe. Got leads on interesting and news-worthy retail developments? The Weekly will check them out. Email shoptalk@paweekly.com.

