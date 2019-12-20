News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 20, 2019, 7:09 am

Rising to the occasion: Photos illustrate how Palo Alto persevered in 2019

Facing challenges from the personal to the national, locals did what they could to make the most of this year's circumstances

A girl holds her baby cousin in the RV they share with 10 family members. They park along El Camino Real in Palo Alto. Photo by Veronica Weber.

by Magali Gauthier / Palo Alto Weekly

From one man taking care of his wife with dementia to protesters on street corners demanding Palo Altans care about immigrant children in detention centers, Palo Alto Weekly visual journalists captured a community fiercely trying to better the circumstances with which they were presented in 2019.

In February, James Wang, a Stanford mechanical engineering student, and Connie Liu, a former Nueva School teacher, mentored East Palo Alto Academy students through an after-school engineering program. The teenagers were building a proximity sensor to help Abigayil Tamara, a mobility-impaired local resident.

In late June, residents living in RVs along El Camino Real opened up to Weekly journalists about their situations. Some families couldn't afford local rent and are in campers to make ends meet. For others, their RV is a home away from home: They work in the area throughout the week and return to their permanent residences in other parts of the state on the weekends.

In November, staff of local land-management and fire agencies spoke of their concerns about the heightened risk of wildfires in the Santa Cruz Mountains and their urgent efforts to diminish the dangers.

We've chosen these moments and others so that you can revisit the fighting spirit of those living and working in the Palo Alto area.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

Palo Alto frozen yogurt shop Fraiche closes, but will reopen in new location
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 2,862 views

Premarital and Couples: What feeling is not allowed, and what do you use in its place?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,392 views

A chimney plug unboxing
By Sherry Listgarten | 14 comments | 2,337 views

Holiday Hot Spots – Local Flavor
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 2,153 views

So Much to Explore at Nealon Park
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 859 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Spirit

The holidays are here!

From live music to a visit with Santa, here's a look at some local holiday activities to help you get into the spirit of the season.

VIEW