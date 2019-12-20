'Hanukkah Highway' lights the night

Move over Christmas Tree Lane, it's time to drive the Hanukkah Highway.

Giant inflated dreidels and candelabra, a "mensch on a bench" and other symbols of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, are illuminating the 1300 block of Forest Avenue.

The festive block between Lincoln and Center streets is the brainchild of Sabrina Braham, who wanted a way to bring people together. Three years ago, after the 2016 election, she saw an increase in intolerance for all differences, so she started decorating her home during Hanukkah, she said.

"It began to feel as if we should celebrate our differences. I wanted to inspire Jewish families and others with different backgrounds and to share our culture with our neighbors," she said.

Braham said there are many interfaith families in her neighborhood who celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah. Each year the tradition has grown. She expected there would be five homes lit up by this weekend when she and her neighbors host a Hanukkah party with dreidel games (spinning tops), a sufganiyot-eating contest (a strawberry-jelly-filled doughnut served during Hanukkah) and the traditional holiday potato pancakes, latkes. The block party, which takes place on Dec. 20 from 4-6 p.m., is open to the public.

This year, Hanukkah starts the evening of Dec. 22 and lasts for eight days, ending on the evening of Dec. 30. The holiday commemorates the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 165 BCE after the successful Maccabean Revolt against the Greeks.

The Greek ruler Alexander the Great had allowed religious freedom in the lands he conquered but a century later, his successor, Antiochus IV, brutally oppressed the Jews. He allowed a Hellenistic priest in the temple, massacred Jews, prohibited practicing the Jewish religion and desecrated the temple by requiring pig sacrifices â€” a non-kosher animal â€” on the altar, according to the Jewish Virtual Library's Encyclopedia Judaica.

The Greeks defiled most of the oil used to fuel a menorah, a candelabrum housed in the temple that was supposed to stay lit through each night. There was only enough undesecrated oil to burn for one day, but miraculously the menorah stayed lit for eight days.

The candelabrum used today during the holiday is often mistakenly called a menorah, a name reserved for the seven-branched candelabrum in the temple. Instead, the holiday candelabrum is called a Hanukkiah and contains nine candles, according to the Encyclopedia Judaica.

Braham said as part of tradition, Hanukkah foods are cooked in oil, a symbol of the value of oil and the holiday's roots. Gifts of coins or chocolate coins follow a centuries-old tradition. People gave money to the poorest residents so they could afford to purchase oil to light the candelabrum, Encyclopedia Judaica notes.

"It's a celebration of fortitude, cultural strength and cultural pride," Braham said.

The neighborhood's decorations and party are also important for her three children. "They have a cultural heritage they should be proud of and share with their neighbors," she said.

Braham's home sports a street sign that proclaims it's on the Hanukkah Highway. Her yard is full of decorations: a giant blow-up rainbow candelabrum, a polar bear wearing a kippah (a Jewish hat), among other lights and decorations.

"You've heard of an 'elf on a shelf.' We have a 'mensch on a bench,' a male figure of good honor wearing a prayer shawl and traditional hat, she said.

Across the street, a giant blow-up dreidel illuminates her neighbor's lawn.

"It's a fun holiday that everyone can celebrate and get to know our neighbors more. This sort of neighborly quality on my block is a very special feature of Palo Alto. It's cordial â€” there's a lovely group on our block â€” and it's the way Palo Alto was initially designed to be," she said.

