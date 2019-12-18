Teenager arrested for robbing 2 pedestrians in nearly 20-minute span

A teenager allegedly robbed two women of their cellphones in a span of about 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon in Palo Alto's University South neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

Police first received a call about a strong-arm robbery that occurred near Hamilton Avenue and Waverly Street, not far from the downtown post office, around 12:40 p.m.

During their investigation, police found that the pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was walking west on Hamilton Avenue where she was shoved from behind and her phone was stolen out of her hand, according to a police press release. The woman saw two males run south on Waverly Street.

The woman's co-worker watched the robbery unfold and reported the theft to police by calling 911, the release states.

As officers searched the area for the pair based on the pedestrian's descriptions, police dispatch received another call shortly before 1 p.m. about a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the area of Webster Street and Channing Avenue, not far from the Channing House retirement community. When officers arrived to the scene, further investigation revealed that a woman in her 50s was walking on Channing Avenue until two males approached her, one of whom asked to use her cellphone, police said.

When she declined, one of the two males, later identified as a 16-year-old boy from East Palo Alto, allegedly pushed the pedestrian to the ground and stole her phone. The teen then ran east on Channing Avenue. According to police, the woman did not see which way the other male went.

Officers soon spotted the two males riding bicycles on Newell Road and Edgewood Drive using the descriptions provided by the two pedestrians. When police ordered them to stop, one of them fled south on Edgewood Drive, while the 16-year-old allegedly ran off the bike and fled north on Newell Road. Officers chased him on foot until he stopped, according to police.

The teen was taken into custody without incident in the first block of Newell Road near Woodland Avenue in East Palo Alto. Police retrieved both stolen cellphones from him and returned them to the two women. The first pedestrian was not injured and the latter sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention.

The 16-year-old, East Palo Alto teen was booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Probation Center in San Jose on suspicion of two felony strong-arm robberies and one misdemeanor of resisting arrest. He was also booked for an outstanding warrant for a probation violation out of San Mateo County for assault and battery.

As of Wednesday, police believe the second male did not commit the robbery and is not considered to be at large. Detectives are working to determine if Tuesday's robberies are related to similar ones on Dec. 11 when a woman chased a bicyclist who took her purse and Nov. 2 when two teens took a woman's cellphone while she was taking a call at Stanford Shopping Center.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's robberies is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

