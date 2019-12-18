Power returns after outage that affected over 3,300 customers in Palo Alto

More than 3,300 Palo Alto Utilities customers were without electricity due to a late-afternoon power outage in Midtown, Palo Verde and other neighborhoods Wednesday. Power was restored about four to five hours after the blackout started.

The service disruption was caused by a tree branch that struck power lines as a result of rainy and windy conditions, according to the Utilities Department.

The city's power outage map showed 3,374 customers without electricity as of 4:27 p.m. The disruption spanned an area east of Alma Street, but the majority of customers affected was east of Middlefield Road between San Antonio and Embarcadero roads, according to the map.

Around 8 p.m., many residents took to NextDoor, a neighborhood-based social network, to report their electricity had returned.

The department had initially estimated power would return at about 8 p.m. In a tweet at about 9:20 pm., the agency reported electrical service was restored to all impacted customers.

"Two loud booms" were heard in the area affected by the outage, according to an emergency services dispatcher. A preliminary report indicates no wires were down in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

