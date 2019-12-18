News

Power returns after outage that affected over 3,300 customers in Palo Alto

Utilities Department: Downed tree branch falls on power lines, resulting in blackout

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

More than 3,300 Palo Alto Utilities customers were without electricity due to a late-afternoon power outage in Midtown, Palo Verde and other neighborhoods Wednesday. Power was restored about four to five hours after the blackout started.

The service disruption was caused by a tree branch that struck power lines as a result of rainy and windy conditions, according to the Utilities Department.

The city's power outage map showed 3,374 customers without electricity as of 4:27 p.m. The disruption spanned an area east of Alma Street, but the majority of customers affected was east of Middlefield Road between San Antonio and Embarcadero roads, according to the map.

Around 8 p.m., many residents took to NextDoor, a neighborhood-based social network, to report their electricity had returned.

The department had initially estimated power would return at about 8 p.m. In a tweet at about 9:20 pm., the agency reported electrical service was restored to all impacted customers.

"Two loud booms" were heard in the area affected by the outage, according to an emergency services dispatcher. A preliminary report indicates no wires were down in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

---

Comments

Posted by GreerDucky_GNGT
a resident of Midtown
8 hours ago
No power on Greer Road between Colorado & Matadero Creek.

Posted by Jacob
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
7 hours ago

The cause of outage is still unknown according to the Utilities Department. The outage is effecting mainly underground neiborhoods fed by the Hopkins Substation behind Fire Station No. 3.

Posted by student
a resident of Community Center
6 hours ago

Great timing... during final exams

Posted by Midtown
a resident of Midtown
6 hours ago

Back on at Loma Verde and Middlefield - such a relief! My cell phone was at 1% (of course), and I actually pulled out my 30 year old phone and plugged it into the wall jack to make a phone call. It worked. A phone book would have been useful to call the city utilities, but I threw the last ones I found in the driveway into the recycle bin.

Posted by JR
a resident of Palo Verde
6 hours ago

It's extremely suspicious that the outage coincided almost exactly with the impeachment of the so-called president. Someone didn't want Palo Alto watching the impeachment.. or it's just a coincidence?

Posted by Jacob
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
4 hours ago

All power is back on! The fault was a tree branch that had fallen on lines between Channing House and the Middlefield and Homer intersection. A special thanks to Jonathan, David, AJ, and Rick. All worked overtime to restore our power!

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago

Was it really raining and windy at 4.30 when power went out?

Squirrels, geese, seagulls, mylar balloons, branches put power out in Palo Alto. And then they tell us to use electricity rather than gas for cooking and heating. Hmmm, at least with gas people could cook dinner.

Posted by musical
a resident of Palo Verde
2 hours ago

Call me clueless -- how long will water run during an electrical power outage? Seems fine in my single story home, but what about a sixth floor apartment? How many flushes do you get?

And how quickly do you need to retrieve your car from that "puzzle-lift" parking down in the basement before everyone else runs the battery down?

