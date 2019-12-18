Palo Alto teens honored for artistic excellence

Five high school students from Palo Alto are among the hundreds of 2020 YoungArts winners, the National YoungArts Foundation announced on Nov. 26. The honorees, all 15-18 years old, were deemed the best young artists in their respective discipline and selected from panels of artists specific to their chosen artform.

Palo Alto High School was represented on the list through ballerina Alina Taratorin, guitarist Conor Padmanabhan and violoncellist Davis You. Gunn High School received two mentions through design artist Shannon Lin and pianist Ethan Yuen.

A total 686 individuals were recognized across 40 states in the visual, literary and performing arts.

They are eligible for cash prizes of up to $10,000 and a chance to partake in National YoungArts Week, an intensive, weeklong program featuring master classes, workshops and opportunities to find mentorship from leading artists.

"This group of emerging talent represents the inspiring potential of the next generation of artists. We look forward to welcoming them to the YoungArts community of leading artists and are thrilled to support their work from this early stage and throughout their careers," Sarah Arison, chairwoman of the foundation's board of trustees, said in a statement.