News

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 18, 2019, 9:59 am

On Impeachment Eve, protesters demand for Trump's removal from office

Community gathers to participate in the nationwide rally supporting president's impeachment

David Daugherty participates in a rally supporting President Donald Trump's impeachment at Lytton Plaza in Palo Alto on Dec. 17. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Parents, children, grandmas and their pets clustered around a Christmas tree in Palo Alto's Lytton Plaza, where they were dressed in warm clothes for the cold weather and sang joyful songs. But they weren't carolers preparing for the holidays.

They were gathered for one of more than 650 rallies held nationwide Tuesday night supporting President Donald Trump's impeachment. The action was partly spearheaded by MoveOn, a progressive public policy advocacy group. About 150-200 people gathered a block away from Rep. Anna Eshoo's downtown office to sing songs of impeachment.

"Jingle bells, something smells, something in D.C.," protesters sang, as the social justice activist group, Raging Grannies, led the impeachment choral.

The rally, organized by Stephen Rosenblum and the Raging Grannies, came as the U.S. House of Representatives prepares to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday. And though the historic vote is a somber moment for the country, the spirit of Tuesday night's protest was oddly festive.

Menlo Park resident Nancy Wagner held up a sign with the word "impeach" in capital letters and written out with Christmas lights as she yelled "ho, ho, ho" to passing cars on University Avenue. Drivers honked to express support.

Palo Alto resident Emilie Cappella, 41, came with her mother and 4-year-old daughter because she believed the rally was a family event they needed to witness.

"Tomorrow is an important day," she said. "I want my mother and my daughter to share that moment with me."

After the songs, a 12-foot balloon of "Chicken Trump" was inflated in the plaza for people to poke at, take pictures with and eventually deflate. The chicken was paid for by people in Palo Alto and Los Altos, according to Vara Ramakrishman, an active member of Vigil for Democracy, who is responsible for storing the chicken.

---

Comments

21 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Midtown
5 hours ago

Dream on!!!

TRUMP 2020

19 people like this
Posted by freeper
a resident of The Greenhouse
5 hours ago

don't be messing with the Raging Grannies! Great photos - thanks!

Extortion is a High Crime.

19 people like this
Posted by DuvMom
a resident of Crescent Park
4 hours ago

Everyday I support our President a little more. Too bad this “resist” energy couldn’t have been put toward unity and finding a future Dem presidential candidate that is electable. That should have been an easy task. Sigh.

16 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
4 hours ago

Trump wrote an excellent 6 page letter to Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi and all U.S. representatives would benefit, by paying attention to it.

Anna Eshoo would benefit, by paying attention to what Trump wrote in his letter.

22 people like this
Posted by freeper
a resident of The Greenhouse
4 hours ago

> Trump wrote an excellent 6 page letter to Nancy Pelosi.

Actually, if you would've read the whole thing - your statement would look like...

Trump, using his excellent impression of a 6 year old having a tantrum, wrote a letter to Nancy Pelosi.


Typical response from those who have not drunk the trump koolaid:

"In a rambling six-page letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump weaved together a tapestry of lies, self-pity and warped allusions to history, in an effort to craft for himself a mantle of innocence on the eve of his likely impeachment.

As ever, one wonders whether he believes all the crass nonsense he promotes or whether he's consciously, brazenly trying to deceive the public on all counts. And that leads to the next question: Which would be worse?

Above all, and in the most serious claim in a missive that is difficult to take seriously, Trump rejected the legitimacy of the impeachment process, an indispensable element of accountability, the key tool to prevent democracy from drifting into tyranny."

4 people like this
Posted by Garden Gnome
a resident of Crescent Park
3 hours ago

Why was MoveOn created in the first place?

27 people like this
Posted by Rep. Eshoo, Coup Participant
a resident of Atherton
3 hours ago


Very sad day for House of Representatives — especially the Democrats. Looks like the crazy wing won out. They’ve wanted this since Nov 8, 2016 and now they’ve got it. They will be punished at the polls next November.

13 people like this
Posted by pakin
a resident of Barron Park
3 hours ago
pakin is a registered user.

[Post removed.]

23 people like this
Posted by Pied Piper
a resident of Gunn High School
3 hours ago
Pied Piper is a registered user.

[Post removed.]

8 people like this
Posted by pakin
a resident of Barron Park
3 hours ago
pakin is a registered user.

[Post removed.]

13 people like this
Posted by Susan
a resident of College Terrace
3 hours ago

[Post removed.]

22 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
3 hours ago

@ Freeper:

I did read Trump's letter. In fact, I read all 6 pages.

I was curious what was written, after having seen so many news articles indicating the sentiments you shared in your post.

I find it best to look to a source itself, instead of relying on what other people think about anything important. It takes a bit of effort, but it's worth it.

For instance, I did not appreciate the mocking paraphrase of the July phone call to the Ukraine, finding it best to just read that transcript for myself too, which I did, interpreting that information for myself as well. It's simple to find.

There is no need to be swayed by other people's opinions that may be inaccurate.

16 people like this
Posted by freeper
a resident of The Greenhouse
3 hours ago

> Why was MoveOn created in the first place?

Move On was created to persuade politicians to Move On from Clinton's affair to more serious matters.

Note that Trump's impeachment is for extorting a foreign government to interfere in American elections, not for Trump's numerous tawdry, cheap sex affairs, paying off porn actresses and models, admitting on tape that he is a sexual abuser, etc..

Thanks for asking.

4 people like this
Posted by DuvMom
a resident of Crescent Park
3 hours ago

I don’t view Trumps call with Ukraine about the election. I don’t like corruption. I don’t like the government wasting tax dollars. I work too hard. Look here: Web Link.

8 people like this
Posted by Resist-the-Resistance
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago

> Remove Trump!

No way, no how!

2 people like this
Posted by DuvMom
a resident of Crescent Park
3 hours ago

Spot On. Web Link

16 people like this
Posted by freeper
a resident of The Greenhouse
3 hours ago

> I don’t like corruption.

Who does (except NY mobsters?)

question: Why did Trump not mention any other corruption in Ukraine other than the fake story that would personally benefit him and his reelection (along with Rudy making some side money on the extortion?)

answer: Trump doesn't care about corruption - he is transactional, only looking at what benefits him or his reelection.

So many of the above posts are about to go away....

102 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
3 hours ago

I am anxious to hear what Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, have to say, and after hearing from the 'whistle-blower', all in sworn testimony. That will be interesting.

33 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
Online Name is a registered user.

Maybe Biden and his son can compare questionable income with that of Trump and his Ivanka, Jared and his 2 sons.

3 people like this
Posted by Rep. Eshoo, Coup Participant
a resident of Atherton
3 hours ago

[Post removed.]

5 people like this
Posted by DuvMom
a resident of Crescent Park
2 hours ago

@freeper, I think the Many politicians in DC like corruption. It is why they are there! Especially those who knowingly turn a blind eye to the Bidens. Why is Latvia now involved in this mess? You likely don’t care because MSM is telling you not to care. John Solomon is one of the few real investigative journalists left. Also, Katherine Herridge at CBS

6 people like this
Posted by Citizen
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

Spend your efforts getting out Democrats to vote, and keep voting. Go get ex-felons in Florida registered. Help young people get registered and understand how important it is for each one to vote even if they don't think they are voting for their personal POTUS. Go make sure absentee ballots are not subject to corruption in the few states that controlled the election in 2016. There are specific things you can do and time's awastin. What does standing on the street in protest do unless you have millions with you AND they are making sure to vote?

Until that happens, nothing will change. Democratic voters are notoriously fickle and unreasonable, treating candidates like they have to be their own perfect personal candidate or they aren't worth voting for. Young people are the worst about talking big but not voting, but there is no infrastructure to help them handle the bureaucratic problems of transferring their state residency, registration, understanding in which state they are even legally supposed to vote, understanding the difference of the local election rules, etc, easily, since they are probably very busy in college or first jobs. There aren't any like Greta Thunberg willing to make sure that happens for other young people in the country so they flex their power as a group and the future. (That generation can stop yelling about how old people failed them until they actually turn out to vote reliably and change things.)

8 people like this
Posted by Gale Johnson
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago
Gale Johnson is a registered user.

And the beat goes on in my town with very liberal, very progressive, very overwhelmingly Democrat folks surrounding me and holding sway...but I predict they won't get their way in the end...certainly not on removal from of office and they and their party are just giving the 2020 election away to Trump IMHO...who BTW I don't like as a person or a role model, but self immolation isn't the answer. What he says and how he acts disgusts me. That's not impeachable. That can be, and should be, taken care of at the ballot box. I didn't and won't vote for him, but carry on all you 'Never Trumpers. Good luck on finding your candidate. My head is swimming around and around from what I've seen so far. If I had a billion dollars I'd jump in. Tomorrow's debate probably won't add much to any of their campaigns. We already know their positions, and the spectrum from far left progressives to the centrists. It's a tough time to be a Democrat.

1 person likes this
Posted by zap
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

[Post removed.]

42 people like this
Posted by Anneke
a resident of Professorville
2 hours ago

We live in an angry country and in a dangerous world!

10 people like this
Posted by freeper
a resident of The Greenhouse
2 hours ago

> What he says and how he acts disgusts me. That's not impeachable.

When he personally tells you he's extorting foreign governments to personally benefit himself and his campaign, that's impeachable.

Impeachable, and yes, I agree with you - also disgusting.



Solomon? Not a journalist, just another talking head, but wildly connected with Rudy Guilliani. That Latvia trash he ran with this week is later disproved in HIS OWN ARTICLE.

8 people like this
Posted by freeper
a resident of The Greenhouse
2 hours ago

> Funny no mention of trumps low approval rating

Because the normal ups and downs in his historically low approval ratings are inconsequential to other polls out this week:

"70% said "Trump's actions were wrong." Fifty-one percent said his acts were wrong and deserved impeachment in the House and conviction in the Senate."

Web Link

4 people like this
Posted by Citizen
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

How many of these protestors have bothered to call REPUBLICAN members of Congress with their views or to encourage those in other states to do so?

How many send the Veep a steady stream of Bible verses to remind him of the administration's anti-Biblical behavior?

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Realist
a resident of University South
2 hours ago

[Post removed.]

2 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

Posted by Gale Johnson, a resident of Adobe-Meadow

>> And the beat goes on in my town with very liberal, very progressive, very overwhelmingly Democrat folks surrounding me and holding sway...but I predict they won't get their way in the end...certainly not on removal from of office and they and their party are just giving the 2020 election away to Trump IMHO...who BTW I don't like as a person or a role model, but self immolation isn't the answer. What he says and how he acts disgusts me. That's not impeachable.

Until now, I would have thought that (five or more) felonies would be grounds for impeachment.

Web Link

Web Link

For those who think Trump's felonies are not "impeachable" -- what on earth would be impeachable?

Like this comment
Posted by freeper
a resident of The Greenhouse
2 hours ago

[Post removed due to deletion of referenced comment.]

4 people like this
Posted by freeper
a resident of The Greenhouse
2 hours ago

> For those who think Trump's felonies are not "impeachable" -- what on earth would be impeachable?

Trump's felonies are *only* impeachable if performed by Obama.

C'mon, you know it's true.

Like this comment
Posted by freeper
a resident of The Greenhouse
1 hour ago

> Katherine (sic) Herridge at CBS

Catherine Herridge lied so much while at Fox, particularly the debunked myths and falsehoods re Benghazi, that I have little respect for her reporting. She was part of that recent mass exodus of reporters leaving Fox, however. That told us all we needed to know about Fox, as if we didn't already know.

10 people like this
Posted by DuvMom
a resident of Crescent Park
1 hour ago

[Portion removed.] Jon Solomon’s reporting for the past 2.5 years was actually proven true via Horowitz. He is a rare reporter who sources all of his stories. No “anonymous”. he was reporting what Nunes was warning and Schiff was lazily denying (even tho he had the same security access). Repeating personal Confirmation bias is comforting but not so helpful for the moral of our country.

4 people like this
Posted by Gus L.
a resident of Barron Park
1 hour ago

[Post removed.]

6 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

All these protests!

I would like to know why they are not demanding answers from Biden Sr. and Hunter Biden for the truth about what was going on in the Ukraine? I would like to know why the country is not more concerned about Biden, particularly as he is running for President? I would also like to know why nobody seems to be concerned by this? I would like to know why Obama is not being asked about this, as well as Biden? I would like to know what is really being hidden here and why nobody seems concerned about it?

Like this comment
Posted by freeper
a resident of The Greenhouse
1 hour ago

> I would like to know why they are not demanding answers from Biden Sr. and Hunter Biden for the truth about what was going on in the Ukraine?

Because it's another lie from Trump, about something that hasn't happened, and there is no evidence except the fabrications of Trump accomplices such as Rudy Guilliani.

now... Why aren't you answering the following: when Trump tells you he is extorting a foreign government for personal gain, why don't you believe him?

When Trump tells you he sexually assaults women by grabbing their genitals, why don't you believe him?

1 person likes this
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
45 minutes ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

"When he personally tells you he's extorting foreign governments to personally benefit himself and his campaign, that's impeachable."

I believe that was Joe Biden, bragging like a bar room drunk that he was withholding dollars from Ukraine. I t benefited his son and he wasn't running for office at the time.

Some people just see things differently freeper.

Like this comment
Posted by Old Palo,Alto
a resident of Professorville
45 minutes ago
Old Palo,Alto is a registered user.

Supporters of Donald Trump were present there also, respecting expression of opinions.

3 people like this
Posted by chris
a resident of University South
41 minutes ago

Why are so many posts being removed? I can't believe the comments removed are worse than the ones left up. What are the standards?

Like this comment
Posted by pakin
a resident of Barron Park
30 minutes ago
pakin is a registered user.

~2016, Sen. Lindsey Graham on Donald Trump: "I'm not going to try to get into the mind of Donald Trump because I don't think there's a whole lot of space there. I think he's a kook. I think he's crazy. I think he's unfit for office."

Like this comment
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
30 minutes ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

Well at least I didn't read anything about mask wearing, violent, property damaging protesters in this bunch. Unusual for Trump haters.

1 person likes this
Posted by Carlisle
a resident of Crescent Park
20 minutes ago

It never ceases to amaze me how otherwise intelligent people swallow and repeat the anti-Trump narrative and press regarding this impeachment process,opining their version of the facts which bear no resemblance to the truth. And, also conveniently casting aside the responses of the key government democrat witnesses who appeared before the House when they were point-blank asked if what they think occurred rose to the level of an impeachable offense and their responses under oath were a resounding "No" or just "crickets" as no affirmative answer was possible. This is not what our founding fathers or the Constitution had in mind when putting in place protections for our Republic. This impeachment process is a disgrace and the most flimsy and foolish partisan undertaking I have witnessed in my lifetime as a Democrat. I am ashamed of our party and this democrat House action and the House leadership that manufactured it for our consumption under the guise of protecting us and the Constitution without real thought or care as to the consequences for our Republic or focus on the pressing needs of our nation--except the vote on USMCA that served a convenient timing purpose. I fear that the democrat House will pay a price for this vote, and yet, here we go, right over the cliff.

Like this comment
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
16 minutes ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

@ chris.... IMO, generally, if you have a conservative viewpoint that differs with a liberal one your post is reported as Objectionable Content and removed. I have suspected it goes the other way as well, but not as often. The publishers of Palo Alto Online are very liberal in their reportage.

Like this comment
Posted by mauricio
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
16 minutes ago
mauricio is a registered user.

I truly believe that in the future, when history judges Donald Trump, the first words to describe him will not be 'impeached President', but 'traitor President'.

Like this comment
Posted by Illusions of the mind
a resident of Old Palo Alto
1 minute ago

@Carlisle -

You know, it never ceases to amaze me as well. How intelligent people can look at the same thing and see... something entirely different.

I have watched the witness testimony. Every single one of them. I probably missed some here and there.
I have not seen a single, to quote you directly

" key government democrat witnesses who appeared before the House when they were point-blank asked if what they think occurred rose to the level of an impeachable offense and their responses under oath were a resounding "No" or just "crickets" as no affirmative answer was possible."

Can you please post a link to the actual testimony where this happened? I am sure there is video of that somewhere.
Just one?

Like this comment
Posted by Deplorable
a resident of Midtown
1 minute ago

The same Democrats who’ve contrived arguments to remove President Trump slobbered all over Obama when he used the IRS against the Tea Party, refused to provide Congress information about Fast & Furious, circumvented Congress with illegal fiats like DACA, armed Iran with nearly $2 billion in secretly delivered funds; when Obama’s FBI interfered in the 2016 election and lied to a FISA court they sought to cover it up, when he refused to enforce immigration laws they supported him; and the list goes on. Lawless hypocrites.

