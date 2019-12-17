News

Palo Alto to shield internal police conflicts from independent audits

New contract with independent auditor draws criticism for excluding certain cases of officer misconduct

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

The Palo Alto City Council agreed on Monday to explicitly exclude internal personnel conflicts within the Police Department from independent audits – a move that was blasted by a prominent police watchdog as an affront to transparency.

By a unanimous vote, the council approved a recommendation from City Manager Ed Shikada and Police Chief Robert Jonsen to approve a new three-year contract with OIR Group, a Los Angeles-based firm that for more than a decade has been providing biannual audits of the Police Department, which include reviews of every Taser employment and Internal Affairs investigation. But while Shikada characterized the new contract as essentially a continuation of the existing scope of services, the agreement does include one clause that the prior one did not: a determination that "complaints and investigations of internal personnel or human resources matters are not part of these Independent Police Auditor Services."

The change means that disputes that involve two officers — including a recent incident in which a police captain was accused of using a racial slur — will be shielded from external reviews. Instead, they will now be privately investigated by the Human Resources Department and screened from the public.

Shikada disputed reports that the proposed changes raise concerns about a lack of transparency and argued that, in fact, they reflect the city's commitment to being open and transparent. To reassure the council, he said that he and Jonsen plan to release a supplementary report in conjunction with the audits, summarizing any incidents that fall beyond the scope of the independent review. Given that it will be the city itself – and not an external auditor – who will be issuing that supplementary report, Shikada and Jonsen will have full discretion in deciding which incidents to include in that report.

The revised scope drew a sharp rebuke from retired Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell, a former city councilwoman who had previously served as an independent police auditor in San Jose. She noted that the decision of whether a given incident constitutes a "personnel matter" is often a subjective determination, made by the Human Resources Department itself. Unless the language is clarified, the department will be able to classify incidents of police misconduct as "personnel matters" and, in doing so, screen them from public scrutiny.

She alluded to recent accusations against Capt. Zach Perron, who was alleged to have used a racial slur against another officer. Language in the new contract should make clear that such conduct must be properly classified as "misconduct" and investigated by internal affairs.

"The vague and loosey-goosey language in the contract would be a step backward in transparency and police disciplinary conduct," Cordell said.

Jonsen pushed back against the characterization. Rather than reducing transparency, the revised scope — when coupled with the new supplementary reports — seeks to address some "gaps" in the existing system.

"I feel the process today that we're currently working under has some gaps and that's what we're trying to rectify — to make this fair, transparent, equitable and legitimate," Jonsen said.

City Attorney Molly Stump argued that the new clause is important because the city has "an overriding interest in protecting the privacy of sworn personnel so that these employees can do their work without concern about risk or intrusions into their personal and family affairs."

"In addition, the City has an obligation to maintain a confidential human resources system, so that employees feel safe coming forward to make complaints or to provide information in an investigation that involves their co-workers or supervisors," a report from the City Attorney's Office states.

While the council agreed, some residents of the public took issue with this determination. Winter Dellenbach argued that under the new rules, Human Resources will "investigate in total secrecy, eroding transparency and accountability." Complaints generated by officers should be handled by an independent auditor, she said.

"At a time when the city needs to up its police accountability, the contract seems vague and wrong-headed, especially when the state grants greater privacy rights to sworn and in-uniform officers than it does to the public," Dellenbach said.

The council, however, sided with Shikada and Jonsen, with several members arguing that not every personnel issue warrants an independent review. Mayor Eric Filseth pointed to a hypothetical case in which an employee sees a co-worker watching cat videos on their computer. Is this really the kind of issue that an external audit should be exploring, he asked?

His colleagues agreed, even as they expressed some concerns about the fact that OIR Group has not released any audits since October 2018. While Jonsen attributed the delay to the auditor needing more time to get information from the city and reach a conclusion, Michael Gennaco of OIR Group told the Weekly in July that the firm was expecting to release an audit last summer. Gennaco also said in September that the audit is delayed because his firm is awaiting direction from the city.

Gennaco also indicated in an email to the Weekly on Monday night that his firm's next report will address the issue of whether it's appropriate for the city's own Human Resources Department to handle internal personnel issues.

Despite some reservations, the council approved Shikada's plan. Councilwoman Liz Kniss said the city is walking a "fine line" in deciding between privacy and accountability. Vice Mayor Adrian Fine, who made the motion on Monday to approve Shikada's recommendation, agreed but nevertheless voted to approve the revised scope.

"There is an issue of diffusion of accountability and I think there's a fair argument that some incidents should absolutely be audited by an independent auditor and some should be handled by the regular channels in the HR Department," Fine said.

---

Comments

Posted by Mil
a resident of Old Palo Alto
16 hours ago

Unfortunately Councilman Fine failed to explain what incidents (sexual harrassement, thefts, homophobia,racism, corruption, abuses, and etc.)should absolutely be audited by an independent auditor and some should be handled by the regular channels in the HR Department.
Should the citizens of Palo Alto blindingly trust the Police Department in the absence of transparency? The answer should be a resounding no.

Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
13 hours ago
Online Name is a registered user.

Absolutely no but it's so unfortunately consistent with the city's lack of accountability, lack of responsiveness and stonewalling.

Posted by Eric Filseth
a resident of Downtown North
13 hours ago

To be clear: ALL incidents are investigated internally, and some are also referred to the outside investigator, OIR, for independent review.

There’s a basic disagreement on fact between this article and City staff. The Weekly asserts that under previous City policy, incidents not involving the public =were= still referred to the outside investigator, and therefore were publicly reported. The City disagrees, and says that under previous policy, incidents not involving the public were =not= normally referred to OIR, and the new contract simply states that.

The Weekly argues the new contract reduces transparency because under its premise, some previously-reported incidents now will not be. The City disputes the premise, and argues the action last night actually increases transparency, because it mandates that all incidents of any kind, even the hypothetical “cat video” example, will now be publicly reported.

Both arguments are logical; whether last night’s action decreases or increases transparency depends on what you believe previous City policy was. The Weekly says one thing, City Staff another.


Most of the public concern we heard revolved around Transparency (“police secrecy” per some newspapers): how would concern-worthy incidents ever be publicly disclosed, if they were never referred to OIR? Last night’s “disclose everything” action should resolve this; it decouples the “Transparency” issue from the “external review” issue.

There’s a second Policy issue here, not specifically about Transparency: assuming everything is reported, which if any incidents not involving the public should still get the second outside review? This issue really didn’t get taken up last night; the action was focused mostly on Transparency.

Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
12 hours ago

Posted by Eric Filseth, a resident of Downtown North

Thank you for your response and clarification of the situation.

>> There’s a basic disagreement on fact between this article and City staff.

It seems that Judge Cordell agrees with the Weekly viewpoint, rather than City staff. But, perhaps more significantly, it appears that an opportunity was missed to make things better:

>> [Cordell] noted that the decision of whether a given incident constitutes a "personnel matter" is often a subjective determination, made by the Human Resources Department itself. Unless the language is clarified, the department will be able to classify incidents of police misconduct as "personnel matters" and, in doing so, screen them from public scrutiny.[...] Language in the new contract should make clear that such conduct must be properly classified as "misconduct" and investigated by internal affairs.

Posted by Eric Filseth
a resident of Downtown North
10 hours ago

>> 'the department will be able to classify incidents of police misconduct as
>> "personnel matters" and, in doing so, screen them from public scrutiny'


Well, if everything is reported, then everything will under "public scrutiny” no matter how you classify it, or how many different teams review it.

I interpreted Judge Cordell as arguing that even =with= public scrutiny, certain kinds of incidents that don’t touch the public now might potentially be predictive of future actions that do touch the public, so these incidents ought to also be reviewed by both the internal and external investigators, even purely as an operational-management issue. I think that’s an important idea; but again, the discussion last night didn’t really go there; it focused mainly on transparency.

Posted by Gennady Sheyner
Palo Alto Weekly staff writer
9 hours ago
Gennady Sheyner is a registered user.

Thanks for your comments, Mayor FIlseth. You cited city staff's assertion that "under previous policy, incidents not involving the public were =not= normally referred to OIR, and the new contract simply states that."

Here is a case of OIR investigating a case in which a police officer posted on Twitter a training video that he made while on duty, in violation of company's policy (page 9: Web Link). Here is OIR investigating a PAPD officer who was involved in a single-vehicle roll-over accident while driving under the influence off-duty (page 13 here: Web Link). Here's OIR looking into the case of a sergeant who removed electronic equipment from a vehicle without authorization (page 10: Web Link). So yes, I disagree with the city staff assertion on which your vote was based.

Even if the new supplementary reports list all the new cases, the fact that they're "publicly reported" isn't the only issue. How they are reported is just as critical. The city manager and the police chief will have full discretion here. Would the DUI case, for example, be listed as "Violated beverage policy. Sustained" with no further explanation, or will there be a narrative and an account of what the department did in response? And if it's the former, will HR answer follow-up questions or will it respond by saying that the city does not comment on personnel matters? The council signaled with its vote that it believes this approach is more transparent than having an independent auditor report on such cases (status quo). I hope you can see why some would see it differently.

Posted by Brett
a resident of Professorville
8 hours ago
Brett is a registered user.

@ Mayor Eric Filseth,

The fact is the police auditor was initially hired to audit complaints made about police officers to determine if the police and city supervisors completed a fair, impartial investigation of their officers as to whether they violated policy and meted out appropriate discipline and training as a result of that investigation.

Now the police auditor will not be informed of some complaints about police officers solely because the complaint was lodged by a fellow police officer and therefore will not be able to determine if city supervisors conducted a fair and impartial investigation.

Investigations that were initiated by the weight and integrity of sworn officers will no longer be subject to independent and conflict free scrutiny but rather submitted to internal city staff who have a conflict of interest and innate bias due to their job dependence upon fellow city staff.

Proof of the city’s inability to hold itself accountable:

Web Link

Web Link

Web Link

Web Link

