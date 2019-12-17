Land use attorney to join Palo Alto's planning commission

Palo Alto's most influential and â€” at times â€” controversial Planning and Transportation Commission will see a new member next year, with the City Council voting on Monday to appoint land use attorney Barton Hechtman to the seven-member panel.

Hechtman edged out Asher Waldfogel, a veteran commissioner who is affiliated with Embarcadero Institute, a nonprofit that has been publishing analyses on recent state legislation pertaining to housing. This included a critical review of Senate Bill 50, Scott Wiener's proposal last year that would have required cities to allow multifamily housing projects near transit and in job-rich areas.

After two rounds of voting, the council voted 4-3 to appoint Hechtman over Waldfogel, a tech entrepreneur who had previously served on the Utilities Advisory Commission. All three council members who lean toward slow-growth policies â€” Mayor Eric Filseth and council members Tom DuBois and Lydia Kou â€” supported Waldfogel, who in the past had made financial contributions toward campaigns of slow-growth (or "residentialist") council members. The four council members not affiliated with the residentialist wing â€“ Vice Mayor Adrian Fine and council members Alison Cormack, Liz Kniss and Greg Tanaka â€“ all supported Hechtman.

In his application, Hechtman noted that as a land use attorney, he has appeared before planning commissions, city councils and boards of supervisors more than a hundred times. He had previously served as acting city attorney in Menlo Park and as assistant city attorney in Scotts Valley, roles in which he was involved in land use projects. He had also spent more than seven years on the board of directors of Congregation Etz Chayim, a synagogue in Palo Alto, including two years as board president.

He told the council during his interview on Dec. 4 that he is "naturally inclined toward consensus building and collaboration," which was true even in some of his "adversarial lawyer work."

While the planning commission has had a reputation for occasional squabbles and factional splits, Hechtman said that he has watched a recent meeting and found the discussion "pretty good and cordial."

"I have seen some truly dysfunctional planning commissions and councils, where people on the dais openly criticized each other or projects or project opponents," Hechtman said, adding that he didn't see any "wincing behavior" at the meeting he viewed.

When Filseth asked him how he would balance the community's desire to see more housing with recent surveys showing that traffic is the top issue of concern for residents, Hechtman indicated that he is more concerned about the former priority than the latter.

"Housing is necessary," Hechtman said in response. "People will adjust to more traffic congestion and that's the right priority for a city to have."

He noted that he had lived in San Francisco before coming to Palo Alto and, at the time, traffic in San Francisco was much worse than it is today.

"And people weren't screaming and pulling their hair out and trying to leave the city. They adapted," Hechtman said. "That's part of the price of having those amenities and I think that's true in Palo Alto."

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.