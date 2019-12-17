News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 17, 2019, 2:38 pm

Land use attorney to join Palo Alto's planning commission

Barton Hechtman edges out incumbent to win seat on influential board

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto's most influential and â€” at times â€” controversial Planning and Transportation Commission will see a new member next year, with the City Council voting on Monday to appoint land use attorney Barton Hechtman to the seven-member panel.

Hechtman edged out Asher Waldfogel, a veteran commissioner who is affiliated with Embarcadero Institute, a nonprofit that has been publishing analyses on recent state legislation pertaining to housing. This included a critical review of Senate Bill 50, Scott Wiener's proposal last year that would have required cities to allow multifamily housing projects near transit and in job-rich areas.

After two rounds of voting, the council voted 4-3 to appoint Hechtman over Waldfogel, a tech entrepreneur who had previously served on the Utilities Advisory Commission. All three council members who lean toward slow-growth policies â€” Mayor Eric Filseth and council members Tom DuBois and Lydia Kou â€” supported Waldfogel, who in the past had made financial contributions toward campaigns of slow-growth (or "residentialist") council members. The four council members not affiliated with the residentialist wing â€“ Vice Mayor Adrian Fine and council members Alison Cormack, Liz Kniss and Greg Tanaka â€“ all supported Hechtman.

In his application, Hechtman noted that as a land use attorney, he has appeared before planning commissions, city councils and boards of supervisors more than a hundred times. He had previously served as acting city attorney in Menlo Park and as assistant city attorney in Scotts Valley, roles in which he was involved in land use projects. He had also spent more than seven years on the board of directors of Congregation Etz Chayim, a synagogue in Palo Alto, including two years as board president.

He told the council during his interview on Dec. 4 that he is "naturally inclined toward consensus building and collaboration," which was true even in some of his "adversarial lawyer work."

While the planning commission has had a reputation for occasional squabbles and factional splits, Hechtman said that he has watched a recent meeting and found the discussion "pretty good and cordial."

"I have seen some truly dysfunctional planning commissions and councils, where people on the dais openly criticized each other or projects or project opponents," Hechtman said, adding that he didn't see any "wincing behavior" at the meeting he viewed.

When Filseth asked him how he would balance the community's desire to see more housing with recent surveys showing that traffic is the top issue of concern for residents, Hechtman indicated that he is more concerned about the former priority than the latter.

"Housing is necessary," Hechtman said in response. "People will adjust to more traffic congestion and that's the right priority for a city to have."

He noted that he had lived in San Francisco before coming to Palo Alto and, at the time, traffic in San Francisco was much worse than it is today.

"And people weren't screaming and pulling their hair out and trying to leave the city. They adapted," Hechtman said. "That's part of the price of having those amenities and I think that's true in Palo Alto."

---

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by housing supporter
a resident of University South
12 hours ago

It looks like Filseth, Dubois, and Kuo will continue to drag their feet on housing despite the city's supposed priorities.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by mjh
a resident of College Terrace
12 hours ago
mjh is a registered user.

As a land use attorney I hope his background has not been in commercial real estate transactions which could tend to give him look more favorable on the commercial development constituency rather than representing the residents who actually live here and pay 75% of the property tax.

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by A Catastrophe
a resident of Crescent Park
12 hours ago

Hechtman has in the past worked for Sand Hill Properties, the very firm that refuses to pay penalties the city assessed it for having had no operating grocery store at Edgewood Plaza.

Hechtman in fact claimed (as a private person) that Sand Hill shouldn't have to pay penalties at all, despite the fact that the developer agreed to provide a grocery store and the municipal code has a specific penalty for failing to meet such agreements. He claimed that Sand Hill wasn't earning money on the vacant space (not true -- it was earning rent from the prior tenant) and that people shouldn't complain anyway because the developer had invested millions of dollars into the neighborhood.

Can you imagine a more pro-developer partisan? Tanaka and Fine claim they care about residents, but there were many others applicants they could have appointed instead. What a catastrophe for a city already overrun with developers who fail to take responsibility for their actions. Now we have a new planning commissioner who argues this is OK!

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Rebecca Eisenberg
a resident of Old Palo Alto
11 hours ago
Rebecca Eisenberg is a registered user.

Catastrophe - do you have citations for the actions you cited above?

I agree that the behavior you describe is extremely problematic, and could lead to the exact same problems I had with Woldfagel: Woldfagel's refusal to enforce penalties on Castilleja when Waldfogel himself was both a Planning and Transportation Commissioner as well as a Castilleja Trustee! (Possibly worse, however, is the fact that Castilleja, despite its location on 51 RH-1 zoned lots, pays ZERO taxes to Palo Alto!)

The last thing we need are more conflicts -- or perceived conflicts -- on the Planning Commission.

Three City Council members are up for re-election in November, and one is termed out. We need to remember these things when we go to the polls.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Are donations okay
a resident of The Greenhouse
11 hours ago

Despite the fact that waldfogel made large donations to kuo filseth and Dubois, he failed to get reappointed. Of course the show growth 3 should be ashamed of themselves for this clear case of someone trying to buy a position. I wonder if Fred balin will be doing an in depth investigation into this act. Kuo, filseth and Dubois have their marching orders - oppose new housing and protect racist cops.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Rebecca Eisenberg
a resident of Old Palo Alto
11 hours ago
Rebecca Eisenberg is a registered user.

Also, I think that the pro-housing groups desperately need to rethink their strategy. They continue to support commercial developers despite the abundance of evidence that commercial developers actually contribute to the housing shortage, and certainly do not reduce the housing shortage! No commercial developer makes money by proposing affordable housing. What they want is what the City has been giving them: office buildings and parking lots.

We urgently need to convert office space to housing. And we need to redirect all city funds going towards the senseless building of parking garage toward infrastructure that will take cars off the road, like electric shuttles that transport residents from their homes to the commercial districts.

That is what I told the city council two weeks ago. But I fear that the "pro-housing" folks may be in bed with the commercial developers just as much as the residentialists appear to be in bed with Castilleja and Stanford. What a tangled web they weave. But every knot can be detangled, in time.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Rebecca Eisenberg
a resident of Old Palo Alto
11 hours ago
Rebecca Eisenberg is a registered user.

Are donations ok -- Walfogel failed to get appointed, but the 3 council members to whom he donated *DID* continue to vote for him. Donations are ok, of course. The question is the perception it creates when elected officials regularly appoint their largest donors to the most powerful commissions. This question can and should be asked of all of the city council members, of course. It was not easy to uncover the link between Woldfagel - Kou/Filseth/Dubois - Castilleja. Are there similar links on the "pro housing" side? My guess is that there are.

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by Another Giveaway
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
11 hours ago

Another real-estate industry shill stacked onto the Planning and Transportation Commission when residents are preoccupied with the holidays.

It is really hard not to see the attack on Waldfogel as a premeditated political assassination designed to clear the way for another real-estate industry hack to get stuffed onto the commission.

Hechtman said:

"Housing is necessary, people will ADJUST to more traffic congestion and that's the right priority for a city to have." He noted that he had lived in San Francisco before coming to Palo Alto and, at the time, traffic in San Francisco was much worse than it is today.

Yeah right. Housing needs to be planned but transportation will somehow just magically work itself out. Hechtman has inadvertently expressed the the San Francisco real-estate mafia's approach to planning and transportation in a nutshell.

The real-estate industry doesn't give a damn about transportation because they can't make any money off of it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Evergreen Park
10 hours ago

While i respect everyones right to express their opinion regarding the Castilleja penalties, the planning commission has never been in the position to enforce penalties on any one, Castilleja included.

To date, the planning commission has had one public hearing on Castilleja, which was a chance for the public, mostly, to weigh in on the Draft environmental report. The process will continue with whatever degree of involvement the staff feels is in the Planning commissions purview as the project unfurls.

Any fines and penalties that may have been accrued over the years are enforced by the city staff.

The last city manager turned a blind eye to the penalties that Castilleja owed, along with allowing many other laws in our city to be ignored. It appears most high level staff fell in lockstep with him, or at least felt they had to.

Lets hope the "newish" city manager can set a new tone at city hall, following the law and treating all equally under it.

But please stop attacking one person, Commissioner Waldfogel, for something he did not do, could not do; enforcing penalties on Castilleja.

We should instead, thank him for his many many years of service to his community and hope that future public servants will take their jobs as seriously as he did; using preparation, facts and logic to inform his opinions over ideology and unnecessarily divisive local politics.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
7 hours ago
Online Name is a registered user.

"The four council members not affiliated with the residentialist wing â€“ Vice Mayor Adrian Fine and council members Alison Cormack, Liz Kniss and Greg Tanaka â€“ all supported Hechtman. "


Of course they did. You know just who to thank for the increased development that will of course be under-parked because 1) we have no traffic problems, 2) no one drives cars especially the commuters who outnumber us 4:1, 3) because the ballot initiative measure to restrict office growth doesn't matter, etc. etc. etc.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Rebecca Eisenberg
a resident of Old Palo Alto
6 hours ago
Rebecca Eisenberg is a registered user.

Anon - you make good points that are worthy of using your real name. I agree that Waldfogel is not solely to blame for the lack of enforcement against Castilleja's violations. That said, it looked EXTREMELY shady when he actively concealed his role as an official representative for Castilleja as a Castilleja Trustee, and wearing both hats, did opine several times on applications both filed directly by Castilleja as well as matters directly impacting Castilleja. Those matters have been going on for years and years, not just in the one (one of several actual) public hearings to which you occur.

In fact, if you go to this website:

Web Link

You will see just a snippet of the level of time and energy -- and much much much cost in terms of hours of our public servants that could be spent on something else -- our local government has spent in consideration of the Castilleja CUP, the multiple violations of the CUP, the negotiations over the violations, the amended CUP, and all of the other numerous permits applied for by Castilleja with the City. Many of these documents are not on the site.

In fact, I had to file a public records act request to acquire the actual receipt of the very small pay that Castilleja paid when it also -- in exchanged for paying such a reduced fee -- agreed that it would NOT file for an amended CUP until and unless it came into compliance with its first CUP. Castilleja broke that promise, too.

Most tellingly is that 2013 letter where the City staff tells Castilleja that if it violates the temporary agreement that the city struck with Palo Alto by failing to reduce the enrollment by 4 to 8 students each year, and if it continued to make other violations in any way, that the City of Palo Alto WOULD pull its original Conditional Use Permit.

Even though Castilleja immediately violated that Letter Agreement the following year, the City did not keep its promise -- its promise to us! the taxpayers who pay for all of this city service time, and all of the staff time and city council and other staff time spent dealing with and responding to these literally thousands of pages of documents! -- because remember CASTILLEJA DOES NOT PAY TAXES so we pay for all of the costs it creates for Palo Alto.

In fact, within a couple years, all 4 of the Palo Alto city staff members who were named on the 2013 letter to Castilleja containing the promise to pull Castilleja's permit and cause it finally to move to a location for which it is legally allowed to build -- all 4 of those Palo Alto staff members were gone.

I cannot explain how it is that the ONE time that the City of Palo Alto finally acted with teeth and made a communication where they actually sounded like they were going to get serious about enforcing local law resulted with (1) No actual consequences; and (2) all 4 employees who followed the law's employment ending.

What I can see, however, from having spent hours pouring through the letters made available on the website, and the few others I obtained through public records requests, is that in a very large number of communications, the staff members of Palo Alto were on the defensive, spending a lot of words trying to justify THEIR actions.

Given that many Castilleja letters are missing, when viewed in the context of the defensive tone of the responses, and the lack of many of these letters in the record, that it is conceivable to conclude that Castilleja has been threatening litigation against the City.

In other words, it is possible - although this information would be protected from public disclosure due to the 'litigation' exemption from the Brown Act - that instead of negotiating by offering up mitigation to Palo Alto, as the CUP process generally includes, Castilleja may have been (may still be?) threatening to sue.

If that is true, that the law breaker has been threatening to sue the law enforcer, that could explain the disappearance of staff, and the unwillingness of the City to take any meaningful action.

And yes, a person sitting in the role as a Trustee of the tax-exempt private organization residing on a plot of property worth hundreds of millions of dollars, yet pays no part of its share into City coffers... at the time time as sitting in the role of the very City Commission that reviews applications for zoning exemptions -- like the thousands of zoning exemptions enjoyed by that particular tax-exempt centimillionaire private organization -- needs to disclose that he is wearing both hats at the same time.

Because the PTC does a lot more than hold public hearings. It is charged with the job of giving fair, knowledgeable and UNBIASED advice to the City Council regarding applications for zoning exemptions and other matters brought to its attention by City Staff and our public. Stakeholders in any matter before the Commission cannot possibly give an unbiased opinion to the City Council.

Yet the City Council continues to appoint Commissioners with potential, if not actual, conflicts. Waldfogel's situation was in my opinion the most urgent because of the City's critical need to move forward -- and reject -- Castilleja's proposed CUP because we are spending far too much taxpayer money on considering a proposal which our City government has no legal right to approve, given its negative impact on traffic, safety, and quality of life, coupled with complete and total lack of mitigating investments.

To clarify, our zoning code clearly states that the City of Palo Alto MUST reject an amendment to a CUP if the proposed CUP will cause even **inconvenience** to the community. No matter how many ways a person can mince the EIR, it is undeniable that the proposed CUP will cause inconvenience. It needs to be denied and our city government needs to get back to work on the other urgent matters, such as a Churchill grade separation that will be safe for our students and seniors while also not cause residents to lose their family homes. While we waste time hand-wringing over a clearly faulty amended CUP, some of our neighbors cannot sleep because their homes may be turned into a car tunnel at Churchill.

So THAT is why this is a big deal.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by We are here, we are here, we are HERE!
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

""Housing is necessary," Hechtman said in response. "People will adjust to more traffic congestion and that's the right priority for a city to have." "

Openly admitted assault on our lives. Traffic may not be a problem for him, but it's one of the main reasons that these tech clustering economic areas have become bad for the opportunity of those in the middle and bottom of the economic rungs. Transit is fundamentally time-consuming and vehicles are necessary for many, many kinds of service businesses, families, people with disabilities, etc etc etc. Maybe with his resources, he can hire people so that the loss of productivity and time from the traffic doesn't destroy his livelihood or time with his children.

NO surprise that the overdevelopment faction, Kniss, Fine, etc went for this.

Weekly, can you please come up with a more descriptive words for people who want smarter, more holistic planning than "slow"? You're willing to use positive and mislead euphemisms for the overdevelopment faction, how about something at least less pejorative and more accurate for the residentialists?

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Housing crisis is a LIE
a resident of Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago

"Housing is necessary," Hechtman said in response. "People will adjust to more traffic congestion and that's the right priority for a city to have."

THIS SAYS IT ALL! Build baby, build.

So @Rebecca Eisenberg, you were used by the developer shills on council. Or were you in with them?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
36 minutes ago

"And people weren't screaming and pulling their hair out and trying to leave the city. They adapted," Hechtman said. "That's part of the price of having those amenities and I think that's true in Palo Alto."

Over the past few years more than half my neighbors have moved to less congested towns, and their homes remain empty because no one can afford to pay the high rents that speculative buyers are charging.

People change their jobs and priorities - a smaller town, less stressful environment, quieter streets and skies, a lower salary, and a home that can one day be their own.

What's the point in working at a career if there is no possibility of ever owning your own home and piece of land? Many parents hope to share their lives with their children living nearby. It is not possible here.

Silicon Valley has dug a hole so deep that double wage earning families struggle to survive.

Small business owners are leaving as well.



Email Town Square Moderator      


