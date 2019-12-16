News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 16, 2019, 5:59 pm

Speaking to Silicon Valley's wealthiest, presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg says democracy must be a value, not just a system

Mayor from Indiana points to military service, tenure in Midwestern city as strengths during Palo Alto fundraiser

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, arrives at a private fundraiser supporting his presidential campaign in Palo Alto's Crescent Park neighborhood on Dec. 16. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

With less than a year left until the general election, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg outlined his vision for the nation on Monday that included one bold proposal: doing away with the Electoral College in presidential elections and instead have each vote count as it does in every other election.

The move would make the nation more democratic, he said before an overflow crowd at a fundraiser in Palo Alto's Crescent Park neighborhood on Monday morning.

The coffee-and-light-breakfast event was held at the home of Flipboard CEO Mike McCue and his wife, Marci McCue, head of the tech company's marketing and communications, according to campaign staff. The morning gathering that cost $2,800 per ticket attracted 120 donors. The Palo Alto event is one of four fundraisers for Buttigieg this week in the Bay Area, where he was also scheduled to make stops in Napa Valley, Woodside and San Francisco. The South Bend, Indiana mayor last came through Silicon Valley in September.

By way of introducing Buttigieg, host Marci McCue told the crowd that the country cannot wait to address core issues such as climate change and press freedom â€” questions her children ask about all of the time.

"This is a time where we must take action," Marci McCue said.

Buttigieg, dressed in navy-blue dress slacks, a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a dark-blue, patterned tie, stood on a small raised platform in front of the fireplace, surrounded by red poinsettias. The crowd of attendees filled the living room and spilled out onto the outdoor deck. He spoke for roughly 37 minutes, which included a question-and-answer period, with a message that largely focused on how to bring a broken country together.

Despite having many Silicon Valley donors, he did not discuss technology policy. Instead, he stressed finding commonalities through issues that threaten the nation's security, such as climate change and gun violence. As president, he would help guide the nation to a new definition of patriotism and love of country that involves caring for each other rather than polarization, he said.

"Visualize, with as much detail as you can, what it's going to be like on a day that is fast approaching in this country â€” and it will come one way or the other â€” which is when the sun will come up over our country and Donald Trump will no longer be the president of the United States," Buttigieg said.

"It can't come soon enough, right? Just put the chaos behind us, put the tweets behind us. ... This is not only about bringing an end to the Trump presidency; this is about launching the era that begins on that day. And if you think about what America will need, if you think about what America will require of its president on that day, we will be a nation that will be even more divided than we are now. The sun will be coming up over a polarized country that's exhausted from fighting and is very much in need of being brought together," he said.

The country also needs urgent action on major issues, which aren't taking a vacation during the impeachment process, he said.

"The sun will be coming up in a climate that science tells us is a few years away from a point of no return. It will be coming up over a country where kids are learning active-shooter drills before they are old enough to learn how to read. And so, what that means is that the next president has to be ready to act boldly and swiftly to deal with those issues," he said.

Climate change, which he called "the greatest security challenge of our time," poses a grave threat to national security, he said. Fighting it requires the nation to come together and to lead the world.

Bringing the country together and meeting its many challenges is a tall order, he admitted. There's a road map, however, that guides the values that bring Americans together, such as love for the country, he said.

"When I think of patriotism, I am not talking about the chest-thumping militarism of a president who throws out military justice to pardon war criminals," Buttigieg, an Afghan War veteran, said. "Certainly, (I'm) not talking about the cheap nationalism of a president who hugs the flag â€” literally â€” as though that makes you more pro-American. I'm talking about a sense of love of country that has a different foundation â€” the foundation being that our country is made of people, and you can't love a country if you hate half the people," he said.

Instead, Buttigieg said, he would strive to imbue values that build on an understanding that protecting the country is based on protecting each other. Such protections include gun control. The Second Amendment "would no longer be twisted into an excuse to do nothing at all when it comes to saving thousands of lives from gun violence," he said.

The nation can tap into faith and morality to help it heal and move progressively.

"People of any moral tradition in this country have a choice right now, and we have a different choice than what's on display in this White House. I'm here for a vision of democracy as a value â€” not just democracy as a system â€” but democracy as a value with moral weight," he said.

To that end, he stressed the dangers the nation faces by an uneven electoral system that grows increasingly fragile through precinct redistricting and voter suppression that favor political parties and not the people. Voting is a common value; the country cannot tolerate voter suppression, particularly racial voter suppression that changes election outcomes, he said.

"It's why Stacey Abrams is not the governor of Georgia, and (it) harms everybody in the process," he said in reference to the 2018 gubernatorial candidate.

Buttigieg also pushed back on "the thin idea of freedom" delivered by cutting every tax and program in sight. He proposed that government should get "out of the way of the business of dictating to women what their reproductive health care choices are," he said.

But he said the government also plays a role in securing freedom.

"Often, securing freedom requires that the public sector step up. We already understand this at the local level. We expect it of our mayors to enhance our freedom by making sure that a road is without any holes in it to get us to where we're going and that we have safe drinking water coming out of the tap. We expect it of our schools," he said.

The public sector should also step up to ensure that people have the choice of having health care "because you are not free if you don't have it," he said. His proposal for "Medicare for All for all who want it" respects American freedom by creating a public plan that people can join if they want to, he said.

Buttigieg also called on progressives to not reject "those who have not always been on our side."

By seeking to join around core issues and to find common ground, "We're not going to allow fighting to be all that we've got.

Buttigieg said he thinks an American experience is defined not by exclusion but by belonging. If we can build up that sense of belonging then everything else gets better in this country," he said.

Buttigieg said he would create a million-person, paid volunteer program to bring people together. He urged people to be serious about the problems facing the nation and the world.

"We can't wait 10 years; we can't wait four years to deal with these issues that are upon us. We can't wait four years or a minute longer to deal with the climate; we can't wait to act to dismantle structures of white supremacy that are threatening the entire future of the republic â€” and always has â€” but I think in our lifetime we will see what wins," he said.

Buttigieg challenged the notion that he isn't experienced enough to be president since he has only been a mayor and is not experienced in federal governance. He said being a mayor means he has had to deal with many of the same problems faced by a president and manage many more people than U.S. senators do. He holds himself accountable to the answers he gives on television when faced by his constituents in the grocery store, he said. He also noted that being a mayor in a Midwestern city and from the Rust Belt means he understands the challenges facing people in the middle of the country and the working class.

One of the greatest challenges he sees is breaking down the silos people have constructed that don't allow them to relate to others, particularly around race.

"We have to break through this idea that either you care about auto workers or you care about the plight of African American single mothers. Where I come from, that auto worker just might be an African American single mother," he said.

He views his military experience as a strength in responding to Trump's claims on how to utilize armed forces. Serving in Afghanistan has informed much of his understanding of how people can come together. While in the military, he worked alongside many people who were of different races, ethnicity, faiths and races.

"We had nothing in common but the flag on our shoulder, quite honestly," he said. In war, trust and support was crucial to survival, he said.

Buttigieg said that although younger voters appear to be gravitating to other Democratic presidential candidates such as U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, he would offer the most progressive presidency if elected. Besides his young age â€” 37 â€” he would bring a different vision for the country.

"In the last 50 years, every single time my party's won the White House, certain things have been true about the nominee â€” always. It's been somebody who's been new on the national scene and had not run for president before; it's been somebody that's been calling the country to its highest values; it's been somebody who was not perceived as a creature of Washington ... and it's been somebody who has opened the door to a new type of leadership," he said.

"We need the right kind of leadership. We need to build it out in a way that can draw as many people as possible. And we need to spread a sense of hope," he said.

The act of running for office is its own kind of hope, he noted.

"It's why we're called presidential hopefuls," he joked. He added that it's the hope and will to take hold of the rudder and steer the country in a progressive direction â€” that is why a candidate runs for office.

In a nation that has become increasingly cynical, Buttigieg said that he's aware there are some who have just about given up hope. It's that group he asked the Palo Alto crowd to help reach out to and galvanize.

"The presidency has a purpose. The purpose of the presidency is not to glorify the president. It is to unify and empower the American people, and that's why I'm running for president," he said.

Buttigieg is one of a number of presidential candidates who have come through Silicon Valley in recent weeks. Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker attended separate fundraising events in Palo Alto over the past week and Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, was at Stanford University for a speaking engagement on Dec. 5.

---

Comments

41 people like this
Posted by James
a resident of another community
on Dec 16, 2019 at 7:02 pm

Trump will not be removed from office despite the efforts of the Democrats.
Trump will be re-elected president for another 4 years.

Email Town Square Moderator      


46 people like this
Posted by Howard Kushlan
a resident of Downtown North
on Dec 16, 2019 at 7:19 pm

I loathe this empty suit. Where to start...first he was a progressive until that lane closed to him, then switched every single view he had. He's a dumb person's idea of a smart person. Has never taken on a powerful interest cause all he does is suck up to them. Has a horrible record on race relations. McKinsey Pete is the worst of the worst. He's a smug person who cares only about attaining power, not about using it to improve people's lives. Please don't fall for this nonsense.

Look around at health care in this country. See people suffering. 1/4 people with cancer go bankrupt. But that doesn't matter to McKinsey Pete. What a letdown.

Email Town Square Moderator      


37 people like this
Posted by Howard Kushlan
a resident of Downtown North
on Dec 16, 2019 at 7:22 pm

Ask yourself why he's being funded by so much health care money, so many billionaires, so much of wall street, and so many private equity folks. Then just honestly ask yourself if your interests align with theirs.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by facts vs opinions
a resident of Greendell/Walnut Grove
on Dec 16, 2019 at 7:41 pm

@james is trolling for trump, sharing his opinions.

@howard shares more opinion: "He's a dumb person's idea of a smart person"

Trump? Have to agree with ya.

Email Town Square Moderator      


21 people like this
Posted by I Like Pete
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
on Dec 16, 2019 at 7:51 pm

"He's a dumb person's idea of a smart person."

Only a dumb person would say that. That description is more applicable to Trump.

Buttigieg is actually more of a smart person's idea of a smart person, but that could be the biggest problem facing him: he resonates with his fellow highly-educated high-achievers but doesn't do as well with normal folk as, say, Bernie or Biden.

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Midtown
on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:19 pm

I started rolling my eyes after reading through Pete's remarks. He sounds pretentious and overly polished. Like he should be doing a broadcast on NPR or something.
"democracy as a value with moral weight" blah blah blah blah. What is that even supposed to mean? More holier-than-thou posturing.
The one thing Trump has over these professional politicans is that he expresses himself in a way that's more raw and genuine, whether you love it or loathe it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


49 people like this
Posted by facts vs opinions
a resident of Greendell/Walnut Grove
on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:29 pm

> (Trump) expresses himself in a way that's more raw

The list of lies in the last 3 years is truly outstanding. But when it comes to raw, yup, you got it: "I like to grab them by the......"

Ain't much any POTUS has ever said more raw than that (except Nixon, perhaps.)


"President Trump has made 15,413 false or misleading claims over 1,055 days" Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
on Dec 16, 2019 at 9:35 pm

Too young and inexperienced. Speaking with affected gravitas only goes so far (a lot more pleasant than Trump, but we have other better choices than either of the above).

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Midtown
21 hours ago

What if someone followed you around 24/7 with a camera and recorded every sarcastic statement you made, took it completely out of context, and then printed it in the WAPO as "this person lies 10 million times a day!".

The left-wing propaganda is so dangerous and effective because so many of you BELIEVE it. Evidenced in unoriginal parroting of defamatory stories like anyone actually cares about "Access Hollywood" a random sentence spoken 15 years ago. Its entirely irrelevant.

I wonder what we could uncover if someone had recorded Buttigieg's entire life and some of the things he has said privately. Hmmmm! Don't we all have some skeletons in our closet? But I for one don't judge an entire person's character by a line recorded 15 years ago and then endlessly repeated by CNN.

People are so easily manipulated by MSM.

Email Town Square Moderator      


24 people like this
Posted by facts vs opinions
a resident of Greendell/Walnut Grove
20 hours ago

> if someone followed you around 24/7 with a camera

Would they catch you admitting serial sexual assault, grabbing women by the *****?

> Don't we all have some skeletons in our closet?

Admitting serial sexual assault, paying off porno hookers with illegal campaign funds, rape accusations from over a dozen women, cheating with porn actors while 'model' Melania births Barron - are these the "skeletons" most folks hide?

What are you telling us, @resident?

"People are so easily manipulated by Fox."

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Susan Anthony
a resident of Mountain View
19 hours ago

The current presidential election system creates two kinds of Americans, those who matter and those who donâ€™t. Those who are treated like they matter or they donâ€™t matter. Those who believe that they matter or donâ€™t matter.

Now we need to urge state legislators, in states with the 74 more electoral votes needed, to enact the National Popular Vote bill.

There have been hundreds of unsuccessful proposed amendments to modify or abolish the Electoral College - more than any other subject of Constitutional reform.
To abolish the Electoral College would need a constitutional amendment, and could be stopped by states with as little as 3% of the U.S. population.

Instead, state legislation, the National Popular Vote bill is 73% of the way to guaranteeing the majority of Electoral College votes and the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in the country, by changing state winner-take-all laws (not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, but later enacted by 48 states), without changing anything in the Constitution, using the built-in method that the Constitution provides for states to make changes.

It requires enacting states with 270 electoral votes to award their electoral votes to the winner of the most national popular votes.

All voters would be valued equally in presidential elections, no matter where they live.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by musical
a resident of Palo Verde
19 hours ago

^ You mean abolish the United States Senate?

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by Enough with name calling and insults
a resident of another community
19 hours ago

Whatever happened to respect and intelligent debate? If you do not want to vote for Pete then DON'T! It's not necessary to indulge in name calling and insults. Pete did not shirk his obligation to his country he volunteered at a Navy recruting office AFTER Harvard (how many Ivy/Stanford Alums have done that?). Trump's 5 deferments are a disgrace, the bone spur deferment a result of a rent break for a podiatrist tenant in daddy's building. Then there is Trump Univ, Trump Foundation, insulting countless people including a little girl just a week ago, personally I have HAD IT. I was actually AT the Woodside event and I am not wealthy, in fact I have been volunteering for six months with hundreds of other grassroots volunteers, and I would hope anyone who wants change in this country is doing the same for their candidate.

Pete is a genuine person, unfortunately he cannot bankroll his campaign like Bloomberg, he has the lowest networth of any of the DEM candidates. He understands world affairs, he can actually read and comprehend complex ideas, and 'regular' people who have had the opportunity to work with him (security companies etc) have said he is a geninuely nice guy, Isn't that refreshing? Make American Ethical Again. I cannot wait #PETE2020

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by facts vs opinions
a resident of Greendell/Walnut Grove
19 hours ago

> ^ You mean abolish the United States Senate?

Comprehension used to be important. Sigh.

Perhaps you failed to understand what the poster wrote: "without changing anything in the Constitution, using the built-in method that the Constitution provides..."


google: National Popular Vote

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Change
a resident of Old Palo Alto
18 hours ago

As someone mentioned above, Pete's biggest problem might be that he is well educated, eloquent, pleasant and jut plain nice.
I personally like him very much. I like what he stands for, his ideas, his military history, his educational background.
But the last 3 years the level of discourse and the linguistic levels have been lowered to the ground. It will take a great amount of effort for someone who is used to 3 basic word sentences and name calling to be able to comprehend normal educated adult speech.
Lordy, we so need the change though :(

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Another
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
18 hours ago
Another is a registered user.

'What if someone followed you around 24/7 with a camera and recorded every sarcastic statement you made, took it completely out of context, and then printed it in the WAPO as "this person lies 10 million times a day!".'

You don't need to take Trump out of context to show he's a liar. Just read his tweets. He lies almost every day on Twitter.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by @Another 'almost' every day? surely you jest...
a resident of another community
17 hours ago

[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Your mama
a resident of Crescent Park
16 hours ago

Hilarious. Is that three Dems in a week here? Letâ€™s go collect money from all these capitalists we hate. Then letâ€™s put them out of business.

Email Town Square Moderator      


30 people like this
Posted by Paul C.
a resident of Midtown
16 hours ago

Clearly Pete copies a lot of ideas from Andrew Yang.

Web Link

That's good to see sanity prevails and Yang's ideas are adopted widely and even globally, from Iceland, Canada to New Zealand... I'd love Pete more if he can throw his support behind Yang or at least give Yang the credits with not just ideas but sound solutions.

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by I like Pete.
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
16 hours ago
I like Pete. is a registered user.

I haven't decided who will get my vote, but I like Pete's intelligence and stated values.

"Too Polished" for you? We could do with a little polish in the Oval Office right about now.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by paulsimon99
a resident of Midtown
15 hours ago
paulsimon99 is a registered user.

Pete likes himself too much. He wants to look good, talk well and is eager to be an elite among elite but it is his sheer ambition like many residents in Palo Alto. Just like other elites he doesn't to know/care sufferings of normal people. He will lose facing Trump.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Pete enjoys money and power
a resident of Old Palo Alto
15 hours ago

Read Pete's book. You will find that all this it is about him, his resume and career path to be a President. Not about those who really need the help. He will be just like Trump who panders to his rich friends and big corp donors.

View these threads on Twitter and FB to learn what Pete is really about. #RePete #WallStreetPete #RefundPete

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Pete
a resident of Community Center
15 hours ago

[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]

Email Town Square Moderator      


34 people like this
Posted by Mid-town PA
a resident of Midtown
15 hours ago

Wow... looks like the Russian trolls and their ilk have infiltrated Palo Alto Online. Scary. I know many of these comments are strategic placements... The alternative--that PA is starting to lean right or become complacent--is unfathomable to me!
Look... Pete is a welcome breath of fresh air to today's political climate. The kind of change that Trump (cheating notwithstanding) proved is possible. He's articulate and makes sense when he speaks. I don't think we need to dumb down the narrative to appeal to more folks, let's raise them up instead.
Aside from the piercing glimpses into the obvious that Pete is providing with his platform, he's trying to be electable by towing the middle line. I'd much rather have medicare for all, like most countries, but I'm willing to compromise until the FUD dies down and people understand that the model can work.
Pete's vision is evolutionary not revolutionary, but it directly addresses real-world problems in a pragmatic and compelling way without all the political posturing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Resident 1-Adobe Meadows
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
15 hours ago
Resident 1-Adobe Meadows is a registered user.

A value - similar to the Sanctuary City rules - it is what ever the traffic will bear and what ever the person speaking decides is a value. In a diverse country a "value" will differ greatly if you are in the farm belt, the manufacturing belt, the IT belt. It is a self serving approach to problem solving - it is a response to a problem which has no real answer or resolution. It is a delaying tactic that tries to put flowers on the response but no action required to be provided.
Problem resolution at this time requires good legislation, good funding, and good management. We are looking for actions which provide a result that benefits the overall community and moves forward. He needs to say what his action will be on important issues.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Medicare for All NOT a CURE ALL
a resident of another community
14 hours ago

[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by George
a resident of Old Palo Alto
14 hours ago

If we were really honest, we Californians, we would acknowledge that our long, long - too long street battle over immigration, which has contributed so much to our political divisions is really about power protecting it's rights to cheap labor. 90% of California's ag workers are undocumented and of those only 50% pay taxes. California would be a much poorer economy without the ability to flood the labor pools with cheap labor. Not just in the Central Valley but in tech, and construction, etc. people think that republicans are evil monsters for asking that the laws be obeyed (Republicans generally endorse the H1 visa program and have never ever suggested limits on the number of temporary but documented workers or limits on legal immigration). It's always been framed as an assault on the poor immigrants yearning to breathe free but it's really more about keeping cheap labor.
There is a lot about the left, and certainly the far left, and Pete, that is more populist theater than seriously practical reform. A good ecological alarm or victim narrative can float a Democratic candidate a Kong way. There's a group that wants to hear good theater performances on the whole global warming thing, other groups drawn in with free college or loan forgiveness or some silly healthcare plan and the good candidate performs on queue to each of these themes. Race always draws a crowd but, for me, this is Pete pandering - we want to move beyond labeling people by color and politicians who play the race card.
The big issues are indeed big and serious matters but only real science and really good managers can get us there. Pete is good enough to get money from Palo Altan's but what does he really offer?
Californians don't have a great track record for choosing good leaders. I'd bet Democrats secretly look at the field and wonder how they vote for Joe, or a communist Bernie, or Warren who hates banks, etc. and think, we'll, Pete at least looks normal.


Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Midtown PA
a resident of Midtown
14 hours ago

@ Resident 1-Adobe Meadows. I'm a moral relativist, but I do believe values can (and should) drive policy. It's not self-serving or delaying... it's directional. It means that as long as you truly believe that healthcare is a right and not a privilege, the way you get there matters less.... problems always have solutions if you're creative enough and driven by purpose. People like Trump's simplicity but what could be more simple than letting values drive how you govern rather than special interests? Like his McKinsey background or not, the one skill folks learn there is how to make pragmatic, fact-based decisions..That type of efficiency without values is lethal because it gets things done.
No politician talks details this early in a campaign. He's interviewing for a job right now.... would you expect a job candidate to tell you how to run the company before s/he gets the job. You hire on perceived potential and VALUES.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by END GAME = WIN ELECTORAL COLLEGE
a resident of another community
14 hours ago

[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Kehlar
a resident of Los Altos
14 hours ago

Of all the front runners, Pete is the only one that I just can't get behind. I don't know what he stands for. Nothing about him stands out. Nothing about him excites me. It seems the only reason he gets this much support is because he's a young moderate - basically Biden supporters who think Biden is too old.

And the closed-door donor dinners with billionaires tell me who he will have to answer to if he becomes the president. Trillion dollar companies will continue to pay ZERO federal tax.

More importantly, he's not going to beat Trump in the general election. Half of the polls out there have Trump beating him. Polls are not everything but we have better Democratic candidates who have much better chances of beating Trump.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by @Kehlar, respectfully disagree
a resident of another community
13 hours ago

[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by facts vs opinions
a resident of Greendell/Walnut Grove
13 hours ago

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
13 hours ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

"Buttigieg said he would create a million-person, paid volunteer program to bring people together."

I thought volunteers worked without being paid. A bit of an oxymoron? Well at least he could say he created a million more jobs during his tenure as president, except for one thing...he'll never get the nomination. Anyone who thinks he can is delusional.

Donald Trump will get a second term, most likely by a landslide victory. I know that's really hard for progressive liberals in Palo Alto to wrap their heads around, but the majority of the country aren't like the bay area, L.A. or pockets of metropolitan areas on the east coast. Add to that a booming economy, record low unemployment numbers and Trump putting an end to countries taking advantage of our generosity and you have a winning formula.

BTW, Pete is doing very poorly among Black Americans and other minorities. Doesn't surprise me that his speech gave mention to a lot of Black American concerns.

And thanks, George for your objectivity and honesty in your comments above.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Resident
a resident of Midtown
13 hours ago

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by facts vs opinions
a resident of Greendell/Walnut Grove
13 hours ago

> the majority of the country aren't like the bay area

Yes, they are, more than you 'think'.

70% of Americans want Trump's accomplices (Rudy, Bolton, etc..) to testify at his trial.

USA Today: "79% of Democrats, 64% of Republicans and 72% of independents agree that Trump should allow them to appear in a Senate trial" Web Link

SIXTY FOUR percent of REPUBLICANS think his accomplices should testify.



----


fox 'news': "the Fox News poll released Sunday said that 54 percent of Americans want to see President Trump impeached"

54-41, from fox itself.

Wow.




Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by facts vs opinions
a resident of Greendell/Walnut Grove
13 hours ago

> you're really the only one being a troll here

Says the poster of opinions, to the poster of actual facts.

"79% of Democrats, 64% of Republicans and 72% of independents agree that Trump should allow them to appear in a Senate trial"

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @ Fake Paulsimon99, He likes himself?? Huh?
a resident of Crescent Park
13 hours ago

[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Too Young or Too Old? I wil take Young please
a resident of Community Center
12 hours ago

[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
12 hours ago

Posted by Resident, a resident of Midtown

>> What if someone followed you around 24/7 with a camera and recorded every sarcastic statement you made, took it completely out of context, and then printed it in the WAPO as "this person lies 10 million times a day!".

>> The left-wing propaganda is so dangerous and effective because so many of you BELIEVE it.

Resident, you are very slightly confused. You think that we all are somehow taking an opinion from wherever, like you take yours from Fox News. But, in reality, all you have to do is listen to Trump himself. He contradicts himself constantly, sometimes within two or three sentences. When he does that, one of his contradictory statements must not be factual, wouldn't you agree?

Google "trump h2b visa guest workers mar a lago" to find out what the score really is.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Midtown PA
a resident of Midtown
12 hours ago

@what willl they do next
>Donald Trump will get a second term, most likely by a landslide victory.
In your pipe dreams. In the same way I could never fathom a Donald Trump victory in what seems eons ago, I think you should be open to a blue landslide out of the blue.
If they couldn't see it before, folks are woke now to the price we've paid over the last 3 years to our country's integrity, values and basic human decency. Ask the fly-overs if they're better off today than they were three years ago, and I think you'll get a big fat "meh" at best. Ironically, the folks who may be benefitting the most from the macroeconomic examples you cite, are the ones living in the "bay area, L.A. or pockets of metropolitan areas on the east coast" and I think you know how they'll vote despite all their new good fortune.
Let's assume, for the sake argument, that the country is doing well because of Trump instead of despite him... then the rules of a "high-performing toxic leader" still apply. The price of your so-called success is far too high. The reality is that if you look behind the curtain, the country is in a downward spiral so the arguments for re-election, to use another Republican analogy, are just lipstick on a pig.

Email Town Square Moderator      


25 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
12 hours ago

Posted by What Will They Do Next, a resident of Old Palo Alto

>> Donald Trump will get a second term, most likely by a landslide victory.

He certainly might win again. Not likely by a "landslide victory". He lost the popular vote last time by what, 2.8M votes? If he wins, it will be the same way he won last time, by appealing to anti-immigrant "racial resentment" across states which are over-represented in the Electoral College.

Check out google scholar. All serious research supports the "racial resentment" hypothesis.

Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
11 hours ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
11 hours ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
11 hours ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

@ Midtown PA.....downward spiral ??? Oh, please. The country hasn't done this well in over 50 years and both liberal and conservative "economy" experts don't see an end to this anytime in the near future. Might want to take off the blinders.

And yes, it's doing so because of the Trump policies. But then, you probably think Obama did it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
11 hours ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
10 hours ago
What Will They Do Next is a registered user.

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @Old Palo Alto
a resident of Mountain View
8 hours ago

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Yes to Pete!
a resident of Midtown
6 hours ago
Yes to Pete! is a registered user.

Smart, thoughtful, empathetic, and wise beyond his years. Heâ€™s done his homework and speaks with understanding, detail and vision about the challenges before us. He listens to the public and tells us how what heâ€™s heard affects his thinking. He talks to the public like he respects your time and intellect. He uses substance and action to counter political attacks. He explains his reasoning, doesnâ€™t just throw out poll-polished one liners to hit all the value-signalersâ€™ top ten; he doesnâ€™t pander.

This is the guy for us folks!

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Christian for truth and democracy
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

Democratic voters have got to stop thinking like the President has to be their own personal leader exactly perfect in every way, or they aren't going to bother. ALL voters have got to stop thinking that voting for President solves everything.

Republicans have been hell bent on getting a permanent majority for 40 years -- they even called it that "Permanent Republican Majority." And thrashing our government into such weakness that companies can be in charge "drown in in a bathtub" is the phrase (unfortunately, the Russians also realized THEY could take advantage, too). What our foes couldn't do to us in war, the Republicans did to us through their blind power hungry scheming.

While Democrats nitpick over this characteristic or that, Republicans just want to stack every branch of government so the conversion of our country to plutocracy/oligarchy can be permanent. They pretend to care about competition while making government subject to the worst corruption for lack of it. The primary goal seems to be to lie to cut top tax rates (and thus redistribute and concentrate wealth and power at the top, which has largely been successful). Reagan's own budget director admitted the laissez faire stuff was all just a Trojan horse for cutting top tax rates and quit because of the lies. The Republicans have become the party of lies to keep this going; the current lying admin is no anomaly.

No surprise that they have had to engage in more and more lying as time passed. Also no surprise that none of the Republicans in recent history have won with a majority. They are hanging on because of lying and unholy tactics, and false promises to those who worship them like Gods (see how 45 throws the religious right a bone every time someone brings up the fact that George Bush had a majority of Republicans in all branches of government for SIX years, he was an evangelical, yet they did not overturn Roe then, and 45 has done all manner of stuff, even paid for billionaires unnecessary tax cuts by shaking down millions of middle class families in blue states and running up the debt, yet somehow hasn't managed to make abortion illegal either. It's clear evidence don't really want to, they just want to keep their party faithful on a short leash.)

Back to Democrats. Until they wake up to the machinations of Republicans (and now the Russians -- the Republussians) trying to destroy our democratic republic, and DEMOCRATIC VOTERS get out in force and stay out in force, and remember to vote not just in Presidential elections, there's really no way to strengthen our democratic institutions, and given the relentless assault (not just on our nation, but on the once-honorable Republican party (which is now a bitter, hateful, lying, unhealthy shell of its former self), Democratic voters really have to be much more pragmatic if they want balance and democracy back.

Why aren't any of the current candidates taking one for the team? Where are the candidates who can get real about the economy every time a glossy lie is told -- manufacturing is in a recession, farmers are losing their futures, many of the economic numbers being lauded as so great now are not really any different than the ones in the Obama years called bad, and he had to keep us from going into a Great Depression (brought on by the previous Republican administration).

Democratic candidates should be going full court press against the lies, against the corruption, even against the spinning the media seems to only be willing to pass along from Republicans. Like screaming about a "coup" when even if this President is removed from office -- which isn't even remotely possible given the utter corrupt bias of Republicans -- then the elected VP Republican (Pence) would be President, hardly a "coup". In fact, Republicans got rid of the elected Democratic governor of California because they didn't like him, no corruption, nothing unConstitutional -- funny I didn't hear them calling that a coup.

Democrats: This battle needs to be about Republican lies about their fiscal responsibility. About their relentless assault on democracy and government competence (which for Americans is mostly about safety and freedom). About their preventing us decade over decade from getting better cheaper universal healthcare even though every other wealthy nation on the planet has done it (and no, it does not have to be single payer). About their corruption and lies and preventing our nation from making the kinds of public investments that made us great in the last century.

Democrats have got to be willing to speak up, and keep speaking up, and take one for the team once in awhile. Democratic VOTERS have got to realize that the key here is them, that each one of them must realize their personal responsibility to get out and vote, and ignore the propaganda that it doesn't count, because then no one votes thinking everyone else will.

I like Pete B, and think he would be a great President in a country in which we were all in it together against the serious global threat from the Russians, and against the existential threat of climate change . The focus of Democrats should be in getting us out of some of the ruts we've been driven into by Republicans, such as pushing back on the Republican lies (and realizing you have to hone your arguments and not be deterred just because Republicans come back with effective lies). Democrats seem to think that they can't push or the Republicans will accuse them of... bias? a coup? Hello! They're going to accuse you of whatever anyway, fight back!!

I wish there were honorable Republicans left to start a third party. That's not going to happen. If Democrats really care about the future of our country and planet, they better start getting serious about getting out the vote, and blowing up some of the arguments and framing built on decades of lies by Republicans.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Email:


