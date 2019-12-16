News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 16, 2019, 10:38 am

Concerned about school safety? Join this new Palo Alto Unified advisory group

Members to make recommendations on security, emergency response

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto Unified is looking for teachers, students and parents to join its School Safety Advisory Group, a new group formed as part of the district's effort to tighten its campus security and emergency response procedures.

The group will be charged with preparing strategic recommendations that will "enable the district to design, develop, and implement short-and long-term safety and emergency preparedness plans and procedures," the district said. This will include evaluating possible technology enhancements, such as installing video cameras at schools to aid in their emergency responses.

The advisory group will include two students, two teachers, two parents and two administrators.

The district has put renewed focus on safety this year, including by hiring an insurance firm to assess safety at all of the schools; and allocating funding for two new district positions, a safety, security and disaster preparedness manager and a risk management and safety technician.

The district has extended its deadline for applications for the advisory group until this Thursday, Dec. 19. Interested community members should fill out an online application.

The district is also seeking a new parent representative for the school board's policy review committee for 2020. The committee, made up of two board members, one parent and staff representatives, discusses policy revisions and updates and makes recommendations to the full board for consideration.

The parent representative should be familiar with board policies and operations and will provide parent and community perspective during meetings, the district said. The district expects the parent to spend two to five hours per month reading the various policies that come before the committee.

The board policy review committee typically meets once a month on Friday mornings, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the district office.

People who would like to be considered for appointment to the committee can email Amanda Bark, executive assistant to general counsel, at abark@pausd.org by Dec. 31, and describe any special qualifications or abilities they may have that would help fulfill this role. The district will approve the parent appointment by Jan. 10.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Paly Junior
a resident of Palo Alto High School
on Dec 16, 2019 at 1:20 pm

Great to see the district is taking steps to make our schools safer. After the many problems we have had this year I am excited to make progress.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Samuel L.
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
on Dec 16, 2019 at 4:46 pm
Samuel L. is a registered user.

@Paly Junior - can you give examples of the issues at your school? The school does a good job of keeping issues from getting publicized. Outside if the robber running through campus and the Gunn student making a threat, what else has occurred?

Your campus should be safe from both external and internal dangers. It will take students like yourself to bring all of the issues to the public's view so they can be properly addressed.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by mjh
a resident of College Terrace
on Dec 16, 2019 at 4:49 pm
mjh is a registered user.

Hope this group will include someone from the city wide emergency preparedness team so that the PAUSD efforts will coordinate with the long established city-wide program and the plans that are already in place and coordinated through a network of neighborhood block coordinators.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Member1
a resident of another community
17 hours ago
Member1 is a registered user.

They do not need a study group and should not wait to follow existing protocols for ca public schools . The need a person willing to lead enforce and train staff students and parents. They do not have that. It is a no brained to take roll at drills or to monitor parking lot. The drills sound off and kids go to snack island across the street in droves instead of lining up. Also if there is baking smoke filling bathrooms and no supervision , what can be done without adult supervision enforcing rules already in place

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Member1
a resident of another community
16 hours ago
Member1 is a registered user.

Vaping smoke not baking smoke!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
16 hours ago

Each school needs something like a twitter account that can alert students to an emergency with specific instructions when necessary. This should be available because students can be alerted before school while everyone is on their way, lunch time, etc. It can also give parents and neighbors to the school similar information. An emergency at a school is not just an emergency for the campus but for the whole school community which may mean those who live nearby.

This can be in addition to any other alerts by email or something, but if an emergency occurs 10 minutes before school starts, keeping students away from campus is a good idea.

Rumors abound when an emergency starts. People think they are passing accurate information, central emergency news alert is very necessary both for parents and those who are in a bathroom or free period at the time.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

Shake Shack to open doors at San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center this weekend
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,614 views

A chimney plug unboxing
By Sherry Listgarten | 13 comments | 1,960 views

Premarital and Couples: What feeling is not allowed, and what do you use in its place?
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,899 views

Holiday Hot Spots – Local Flavor
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,582 views

So Much to Explore at Nealon Park
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 463 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Spirit

The holidays are here!

From live music to a visit with Santa, here's a look at some local holiday activities to help you get into the spirit of the season.

VIEW