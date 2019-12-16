Concerned about school safety? Join this new Palo Alto Unified advisory group

Palo Alto Unified is looking for teachers, students and parents to join its School Safety Advisory Group, a new group formed as part of the district's effort to tighten its campus security and emergency response procedures.

The group will be charged with preparing strategic recommendations that will "enable the district to design, develop, and implement short-and long-term safety and emergency preparedness plans and procedures," the district said. This will include evaluating possible technology enhancements, such as installing video cameras at schools to aid in their emergency responses.

The advisory group will include two students, two teachers, two parents and two administrators.

The district has put renewed focus on safety this year, including by hiring an insurance firm to assess safety at all of the schools; and allocating funding for two new district positions, a safety, security and disaster preparedness manager and a risk management and safety technician.

The district has extended its deadline for applications for the advisory group until this Thursday, Dec. 19. Interested community members should fill out an online application.

The district is also seeking a new parent representative for the school board's policy review committee for 2020. The committee, made up of two board members, one parent and staff representatives, discusses policy revisions and updates and makes recommendations to the full board for consideration.

The parent representative should be familiar with board policies and operations and will provide parent and community perspective during meetings, the district said. The district expects the parent to spend two to five hours per month reading the various policies that come before the committee.

The board policy review committee typically meets once a month on Friday mornings, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the district office.

People who would like to be considered for appointment to the committee can email Amanda Bark, executive assistant to general counsel, at abark@pausd.org by Dec. 31, and describe any special qualifications or abilities they may have that would help fulfill this role. The district will approve the parent appointment by Jan. 10.

