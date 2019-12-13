PUBLIC AGENDA: Amending wireless communication facilities standards; funding for Code:ART2

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 16.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to consider potential exposure to litigation pertaining to a complaint filed by Yuki Matsuura; appoint applicants to the Historic Resources Board, the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Planning and Transportation Commission; hold a study session with the Library Advisory Commission; consider amending objective standards for wireless communication facilities and approve a tentative map for 4115 El Camino Real. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The rest of meeting will follow immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda here.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss a proposed revenue measure for the November 2020 ballot. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss a proposal to demolish a four-unit building and to construct three detached homes at 702 Clara Drive; consider outstanding issues pertaining to previously approved automobile dealerships at 1700 and 1730 Embarcadero Road; and consider a request for three new bus stops at 3380 Coyote Hill Road; 3223 Hanover St.; and 1501 Page Mill Road. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Council Conference Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to approve funding for Code:ART2 and discuss the accessibility of public artwork in private developments. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20, in the Council Conference Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD POLICY REVIEW COMMITTEE ... The school board's policy review tentatively plans to discuss policies on district and school websites, grades/evaluation of student achievement, board committees, temporary athletic coaches and professional standards, among others. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave., Room A. View the full agenda here.