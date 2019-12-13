News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 13, 2019, 6:47 am

PUBLIC AGENDA: Amending wireless communication facilities standards; funding for Code:ART2

 

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 16.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to consider potential exposure to litigation pertaining to a complaint filed by Yuki Matsuura; appoint applicants to the Historic Resources Board, the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Planning and Transportation Commission; hold a study session with the Library Advisory Commission; consider amending objective standards for wireless communication facilities and approve a tentative map for 4115 El Camino Real. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The rest of meeting will follow immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda here.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss a proposed revenue measure for the November 2020 ballot. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss a proposal to demolish a four-unit building and to construct three detached homes at 702 Clara Drive; consider outstanding issues pertaining to previously approved automobile dealerships at 1700 and 1730 Embarcadero Road; and consider a request for three new bus stops at 3380 Coyote Hill Road; 3223 Hanover St.; and 1501 Page Mill Road. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Council Conference Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to approve funding for Code:ART2 and discuss the accessibility of public artwork in private developments. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20, in the Council Conference Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD POLICY REVIEW COMMITTEE ... The school board's policy review tentatively plans to discuss policies on district and school websites, grades/evaluation of student achievement, board committees, temporary athletic coaches and professional standards, among others. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave., Room A. View the full agenda here.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

Shake Shack to open doors at San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center this weekend
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,614 views

A chimney plug unboxing
By Sherry Listgarten | 13 comments | 1,960 views

Premarital and Couples: What feeling is not allowed, and what do you use in its place?
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,899 views

Holiday Hot Spots – Local Flavor
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,582 views

So Much to Explore at Nealon Park
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 463 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Fund

Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund

For the last 26 years, the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund has given away more than $7 million to local nonprofits serving children and families. When you make a donation, every dollar is automatically doubled, and 100% of the funds go directly to local programs. Itâ€™s a great way to ensure your charitable donations are working at home.

DONATE HERE