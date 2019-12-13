News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 13, 2019, 3:25 pm

Podcast: Fixing commissions; Middle school math

City exploring changes on how its boards function; Palo Alto Unified to roll out redesign of mathematics

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Weekly journalists discuss Palo Alto's effort to reform its commission system and a proposal to dramatically shift how math is taught in Palo Alto middle schools.

The webcast is not available this week due to technical difficulties, but a podcast version of this week's episode is available here.

Subscribe to the "Behind the Headlines" podcast

We now have a podcast! Listen to Behind the Headlines while you're on the go by downloading free episodes of our new podcast, now available through Apple or Google Play.

Webcasts are posted every Friday afternoon on PaloAltoOnline.com, as well as on Palo Alto Online's YouTube channel, youtube.com/paweekly.

Check out previous weeks' episodes in the "Behind the Headlines" archive.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by PAer
a resident of Charleston Meadows
on Dec 16, 2019 at 10:32 am

Why PAUSD keeps wasting time and money? Find a good math program (such as Singapore Math) and stick with it. KISS!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

Shake Shack to open doors at San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center this weekend
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,614 views

A chimney plug unboxing
By Sherry Listgarten | 13 comments | 1,960 views

Premarital and Couples: What feeling is not allowed, and what do you use in its place?
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,899 views

Holiday Hot Spots – Local Flavor
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,582 views

So Much to Explore at Nealon Park
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 463 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Fund

Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund

For the last 26 years, the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund has given away more than $7 million to local nonprofits serving children and families. When you make a donation, every dollar is automatically doubled, and 100% of the funds go directly to local programs. Itâ€™s a great way to ensure your charitable donations are working at home.

DONATE HERE