Man arrested for Rubrik stabbing charged with attempted murder

A 21-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a co-worker at the Palo Alto headquarters of Rubrik, a cloud data management company, on Wednesday is facing an attempted murder charge, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Lionel Munoz of Milpitas appeared for an initial arraignment in the Palo Alto Courthouse on Friday afternoon. He is being held without bail, said Sean Webby, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office.

Munoz is accused of stabbing a man whom he worked with around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday at Rubrik's headquarters located at 1001 Page Mill Road near Hanover Street in Stanford Research Park. The two men, both outside contractors, had a physical confrontation inside the mailroom. Munoz allegedly stabbed the co-worker from behind and chased him outside of the building, police said.

The injured employee fled back to the building where another employee locked the door to stop Munoz from causing further harm. Officers found Munoz holding a knife while in the company's parking lot and took him into custody. Witnesses said the targeted employee was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive, police said.

A Rubrik executive declined to comment when he was approached outside of the company's offices on Wednesday afternoon. The representative for the company declined to comment during a follow-up call on Thursday.

Munoz is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 8.

