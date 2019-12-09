A&E

Sinjin Jones to become Pear Theatre's new artistic director

Jones will replace Betsy Kruse Craig as leader of Mountain View theater company starting Jan. 1

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Theater artist and teacher Sinjin Jones has been selected as the next artistic director for Mountain View's intimate Pear Theatre, the company announced Monday in a press release.

"The Board was thrilled with the extremely high caliber of the candidates for the position of Artistic Director â€” it was very heartening," President of the Board and Pear Theatre founder Diane Tasca said in the press release. "We feel that Sinjin brings, in addition to his personal warmth and artistic ability, an excitement and energy to the Pear, and a new direction for us."

In addition to years of experience as a performer, director and educator, Jones has worked in operations and finance, choreography, creative writing, lighting and sound design and other artistic and technical pursuits.

"As a queer artist of color, he has a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion both on and off the stage," according to the release.

Most recently he has served as artistic director and board of directors vice president of A Theatre Group in Silverton, Colorado. He also was the founder and artistic director of Otherworld Collective, and co-founder and head of operations for Perplexity Pictures.

"From the very moment I first stepped into Pear Theatre, I loved the feeling of community and joy that fills the air. There's an infectious camaraderie that makes you happy just to be there and prepares you to see exciting, thoughtful, well-produced theatre with purpose," Jones said. "I feel honored and thrilled to be taking the helm at this exciting time. Building on the strong foundation of success, I look forward to bringing my lens as both storytelling artist and leader of color to help move the Pear forward, both growing the already strong roots and branching out in new directions."

Jones, who will take over on Jan. 1, succeeds Betsy Kruse Craig, who became artistic director in 2017 and said she will remain active with the Pear as an actor, director and volunteer.

"My time as Artistic Director of the Pear has been incredibly fulfilling," Craig said in the release. "I am proud of the work we have done, the new audience members, and the continued commitment to offer actors, designers, and directors a unique platform to create and thrive. Iâ€™m excited to welcome Sinjin and all the experience and skill he brings to the table. I look forward to supporting him in this transition and continuing to be a part of the Pear community."

