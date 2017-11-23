Menlo Park police hunt for shooter

Menlo Park police, assisted by other law enforcement agencies, searched Wednesday night for the person who shot of a man in his 30s, who was found with abdominal bleeding at around 5:30 p.m. on decommissioned railroad tracks just north of University Avenue in Menlo Park.

The man was shot several times but was conscious, police said. He was taken to Stanford Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was in critical condition, police said.

Officers determined that the victim is a transient who lives in the marsh area near where he was found. The suspect may also be a transient, police said.

Police set up a perimeter around the area, and conducted a search with the assistance of a CHP airship and a drone provided by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District. Homeless encampments in the area were searched and the occupants interviewed.

Several leads are being checked out and further information will be released when available, police said.