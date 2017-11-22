PUBLIC AGENDA: bridge EIR; new dog park

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 27.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss potential litigation regarding the Palo Alto-Stanford Fire Protection Agreement. The council will then hold a joint study session with the Utilities Advisory Commission, discuss a proposal from a tenant at 285 Hamilton Ave. for a rooftop deck; and consider approving the EIR for the U.S. Highway 101 overpass at Adobe Creek. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27. Regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to approve a park-improvement ordinance for a new dog park at Peers Park; review an annual report from Palo Alto Swim and Sport; and hear an update on the city's youth and teen programs. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear a presentation from city of Burlingame officials about the Broadway Railroad grade separation project; and review the draft Rail Corridor Circulation Study White Paper, the draft community questionnaire and the draft Rail Financing White Paper. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to make a recommendation on numerous zoning amendments to the city's Municipal Code. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the proposed development at Stanford University that will grow the campus by 2.3 million square feet and add 3,150 housing units. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, in the Palo Alto Arts Center Auditorium, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. View the full agenda here.