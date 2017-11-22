One of two escaped inmates recaptured in Stockton area

One of two inmates who fled from the Palo Alto courthouse earlier this month has been arrested with help from law enforcement agencies in the Stockton area, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday night.

Tramel Leon McClough, 46, has been recaptured while John Penn Bivins, 47, remains at large, sheriff's officials said on Twitter.

McClough was booked shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday into San Joaquin County jail without bail on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a peace officer, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office online inmate database.

The California Highway Patrol Stockton has issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Bivins in connection with an officer-involved shooting in the area. He is described as a black man who's around 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. The 47-year-old was last seen in a green 1999 Ford Explorer with license plate number 7TTY505.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, CHP Stockton area units attempted to stop a vehicle that led them on a short chase from northbound U.S. Highway 5 south of 8 Mile Road to southbound Trinity Parkway, the agency said in a Facebook post. The initial pursuit ended when the driver stopped, ran to a Walmart Supercenter store and was later taken into custody. The passenger took the driver's seat and continued traveling on Trinity Parkway south of McAuliffe Road, where at one point an officer discharged his weapon; the suspect left in the car and was last seen heading north, according to the CHP.

Both inmates from East Palo Alto escaped from the courthouse on Nov. 6, when they were scheduled for a hearing, while they were being escorted through a hallway, sheriff's officials said at the time.

The duo fled through an emergency exit to Grant Avenue and ran across the street to a parked burgundy Toyota Camry to drive away from the courthouse, sheriff's officials said. They traveled two to three blocks away to Park Boulevard and Sheridan Avenue where they switched to a U-Haul cargo van they ultimately used to flee the area.

The two men are facing multiple charges including robbery, false imprisonment, fleeing or attempting to elude a pursuing an officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Santa Clara County Superior Court. They were arrested in February For allegedly taking $64,400 worth of cellphones and other merchandise from a Verizon store in Sunnyvale in an armed robbery, where employees were held up inside.

The sheriff's office has offered a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrests of McClough and Bivins.

Marquita Kirk, 44, of Sunnyvale, and Rene Hunt, 54, of East Palo Alto, have been arrested for allegedly assisting the duo by setting up the cars outside the courthouse, according to the sheriff's office. The suspected accomplices were booked into jail on Nov. 14 and have since posted bail.

Bivins is considered dangerous, sheriff's officials said. Anyone with information on his location or the Ford Explorer is asked to call 911.

Sheriff's officials plan to release more details on the escaped inmates investigation late this morning.

---

