Community Notebook: Government closures, available services on Thanksgiving

Here is a list of local and regional service closures and changes for Thanksgiving. Some agencies will have special hours and others are closed through the weekend.

City services

â€¢ Palo Alto libraries: All locations close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. All locations are closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

â€¢ City of Palo Alto: All administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

â€¢ Garbage pickup: No collection on Thursday. If your regular collection day falls on or after Thanksgiving Day, your collection day will be moved to the following day for the rest of the week. The Household Hazardous Waste Station will be closed on Thursday. For more information, go to cityofpaloalto.org.

â€¢ Street sweeping: For Thanksgiving, if your regular street sweeping day is on Thursday or Friday, your street will be swept on either the Wednesday before or the Monday following the holiday. No other routes will be affected. For more information, go to cityofpaloalto.org.

â€¢ Police, fire: Active patrols and response teams are operational; records and administrative services are closed on Thursday and Friday.

Transportation

â€¢ Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a Sunday schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. For the first time, Caltrain will run a modified schedule on the day after Thanksgiving (Friday), giving commuters more service than normal. Complete details on Caltrain's modified schedule can be found here. For more information, go to caltrain.com/schedules.

â€¢ Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA buses and light rail operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thursday. On Friday, there will be modified weekday service. For more information, go to vta.org.

â€¢ SamTrans: On Thursday, SamTrans will run its regular Sunday service, which is less frequent than the weekday schedule. On Friday, buses will resume normal service, but will not run routes to schools. For more information, go to samtrans.com.

Federal, state offices

â€¢ U.S. Postal Service: Closed on Thursday. Mail will not be delivered or sent.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.