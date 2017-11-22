News

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 22, 2017, 4:09 pm

CHP goes all out with enforcement during Thanksgiving weekend

Agency's maximum enforcement period runs from Wednesday evening through Sunday night

During Thanksgiving weekend, one of the country's busiest travel times, the California Highway Patrol is going all out with enforcement to help forestall tragedies starting Wednesday, the agency said.

All available CHP officers will be on patrol in a maximum enforcement period beginning at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday and ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

Additionally, the CHP is urging drivers to wear their seat belts. Among the 27 people killed in 2016 Thanksgiving crashes in CHP jurisdictions, 14 were not wearing seat belts, according to the agency's data.

"Whether you are driving across the street or across the country for your Thanksgiving gathering, it is imperative to wear your seat belt," Warren Stanley, the CHP's acting commissioner, said in a statement.

"Wearing a seat belt is essential every day of the year, but we do not want to have festivities ruined as a result of people not buckling up for their trips," Stanley said.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

A New Way to Think About High Speed Rail
By Steve Levy | 14 comments | 1,869 views

Twenty Years in the Sixties: How an Alcoholic Hippie Became a Self-Giving Servant
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 1,803 views

Sweet Potato Canapé and Food Party! Holiday Favorites
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,009 views

Couples: Slowing Down & Content and Process Conversation
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 925 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Spirit 2017

The holidays are here!

From live music to a visit with Santa, here's a look at some local holiday activities to help you get into the spirit of the season.

VIEW