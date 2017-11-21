News

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 21, 2017, 8:16 am

Permanent injunction issued in sanctuary city order

Ruling is 'a historic victory,' says Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Dave Cortese

A federal judge on Monday ruled that an executive order issued by President Donald Trump earlier this year that threatened to block funding for sanctuary jurisdictions is unconstitutional and issued an injunction to block it permanently.

President Trump on Jan. 25 issued the executive order that threatened to deny federal funding to cities and counties deemed to be sanctuary jurisdictions shielding undocumented immigrants from federal deportation.

The city of San Francisco sued to challenge the law on Jan. 31 and Santa Clara County did the same on Feb. 3. The two local governments filed motions asking U.S. District Judge William Orrick of San Francisco to declare Trump's order unconstitutional and permanently block it from going into effect.

In April, Orrick issued a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the order from being implemented until a full trial could be held.

Monday's ruling makes the injunction permanent.

"This is a historic victory, protecting residents of the County and jurisdictions across the nation from President Donald Trump's unconstitutional abuse of power," Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President David Cortese said in a statement. "Our County will continue to welcome and embrace all people, no matter how much this administration tries to threaten or divide us," Cortese said.

"This is a victory of the American people and the rule of law. This Executive Order was unconstitutional before the ink on it was even dry," San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement.

Santa Clara County had said in its brief that it receives $1.7 billion, or 35 percent of its budget, in federal or federally dependent funds annually. San Francisco had said it receives $1.2 billion per year in federal funds, or 13 percent of its annual budget, plus another $800 million in multi-year grants.

— Bay City News Service

