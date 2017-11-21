News

Palo Alto goes electric with refuse truck

Officials tout addition to GreenWaste fleet as first electric garbage truck in North America

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

The familiar rumble of a garbage truck rolling down the block may soon fade out of certain Palo Alto neighborhoods, as the city prepares to send its new all-electric truck on its first route.

The new truck, custom-made for Palo Alto by the Lancaster-based company BYD (which stands for "Build Your Dreams"), is just one refuse vehicle in a fleet of about 30. But if the experiment proves successful, it could be the sign of things to come for a city where the City Council has been doubling down on electric vehicles in recent years as part of a broad plan to reduce emissions by 80 percent by 2030.

GreenWaste of Palo Alto, which serves as city's vendor for refuse collection and owns all the trucks, planned to start experimenting with the BYD vehicle last week, said Chris Siebenthall, the company's operations manager. The idea is to start with recycling bins but ultimately test the truck on black and green bins that hold garbage and compost, respectively.

"We're going to try all three commodities," Siebenthall said. "We'll spend a week on one, try different drivers and get their feedback."

The goal is to ultimately have the truck handle all three streams in a route, said Phil Bobel, assistant director of Public Works.

City officials believe the new electric refuse truck is the first such vehicle in North America. As such, GreenWaste plans to slowly roll out the truck and experiment with the vehicle before making any major expansions in the fleet. According to BYD, it takes about two-and-a-half hours to fully charge the vehicle, which can travel between 65 and 70 miles on that charge.

One big question that has yet to be answered is whether it will be able to maintain this performance while carrying the garbage load from a Palo Alto neighborhood. Bobel said one of the reasons why this is a pilot project is because the city has yet to see how the truck performs with all the stopping, starting, compacting and loading that running a refuse truck entails.

"When you add all the things together, it's hard to predict," Bobel said.

While the new electric truck is significantly more expensive than the conventional diesel-powered variety (just over $400,000 for the former, compared to a little under $300,000 for the latter, according to Bobel), officials are excited about the possibilities. On Nov. 13, members of the City Council mingled with Public Works staff, and officials from BYD and GreenWaste during a celebration of the new vehicle.

Mayor Greg Scharff called the addition of an electric truck to the garbage fleet "amazing" and touted its environmental benefits. The truck is expected to save the city about 6,000 gallons of diesel per year and cut carbon dioxide equivalents by 72 metric tons annually.

"I'm hoping to get all-electric trucks everywhere because I'm always behind (garbage trucks) when the diesel comes out," Scharff said.

Comments

Posted by George
a resident of Old Palo Alto
To fully inform your readers, and not simply echo the cityâ€™s propaganda, the article should have pointed out that BYD is a chinese company. The article says that the pilot vehicle is just over 400,000 and the traditional vehicle is just under 300,000.
So, just how much over and how much under - 10,000 over and 10,000 under would be 20,000 plus 100,000. If weâ€™re estimating replacing the fleet thatâ€™s at least 3 million. Saving 6000 gallons of deisel per year is about 15,000 - spending maybe 100,000 to 120,000 to save 15,000? Then there is downtime to recharge - 65 miles between charges is probably a lot less with stop and go at each house so is there an issue that these trucks are down in mid-route in order to recharge? Also, what is the real cost to PA or is BYD selling a loss leader at a discount so that PA - so much at a rush to be the first to show off electric garbage trucks - commits to converting. Also, the city is buying the trucks for the vendor, we donâ€™t even own the vehicles? Wouldnâ€™t it be a lot better to wait until the trucking industry rolls out electric? Making trash collection more expensive for its businesses and citizens should be up to the voters to approve.

Posted by HUGE truck
a resident of Downtown North
Advantages of new vehicles:

Mayor Scharff gets a photo op. Good for his future plans.
Mayor gets to say "amazing."
City gets to spend BIG bucks for show, instead of dealing with our real problems.

The truck is HUGE.
Made in China. So much for "green."

Posted by Martha
a resident of Old Palo Alto
I have really had it with these pie in the sky liberals who blindly support the Chinese giant getting ready to eat the second half of our lunch (we already let them eat the first). There are so many things wrong with this. First, why isn't Palo Alto supporting a Made in USA by an American company? Also, as George points out anyway the economics of this don't work anyway. With electric cars and trucks no one ever discusses how the electricity to generate a complete car and truck fleet for America will go. Sure, Moonbeam will say solar and wind, great I'm all for it when that's actually working (sun is shining and wind is blowing, yet the poor birds get killed by the wind machines, let's conveniently forget about that for now). Has anyone in Palo Alto heard about natural gas and realize our country has massive reserves of clean burning natural gas to last many generations?

Back to the "let's blindly support the Chinese agenda" issue as well, this is another example where misguided Americans blindly support the Communist Chinese. I think there are a few American run companies out there that would have provided much more efficient natural gas trucks and as George says wait for this technology to further develop. Not Palo Alto tho, no, Palo Alto City hall has to always be "first", first in wasting tax dollars since they like to think they are a technology start-up and they love to spend our money on subsidizing Chinese R&D. Wake up America, China is well on their way to use America as a gas station, a commodity provider (they bought majority of our pork production years ago with Smithfield acquisition) and now thanks to blind local politicians in Palo Alto they are fast providing us all the technology needed to run modern society. If any American citizen thinks their children or grandchildren will be better off for any of this 50 years from now, you are either naive or perhaps just happy to join the Chinese 21st Century version of the Comintern. I'm sure our grandchildren won't even know what they lost since the propaganda is so good. Fight for it, or lose it!

Posted by HUGE truck
a resident of Downtown North
Not to mention the takeover of the real estate market.
Millions in cash pushing out the middle class and of course, the poor.
Do you read the real estate sales lists in the newspapers in recent years?

