Community Notebook: Holiday Giving

A number of local organizations are working to make this holiday season brighter for those in need, and they depend on donations and volunteers from the community to make it all possible. Read on for ways to turn your time and treasure into seasonal cheer.

Christmas Bureau | Palo Alto

For the past 60 years, the Christmas Bureau of Palo Alto has collected small checks during the holidays to distribute to families and individuals living at or below the poverty line in Palo Alto and the Palo Alto Unified School District. Since its inception, the Christmas Bureau has provided a way for residents to discreetly help families, seniors and others in financial need who live in surrounding neighborhoods by quietly collecting donations and distributing checks each December to those referred to the non-sectarian nonprofit by social services agencies, schools, churches, temples and other community agencies. There are no turkeys, toys or canned goods involved -- just a handwritten check that residents can spend on whatever they need. Last year, the nonprofit distributed checks to nearly 3,000 recipients.

Information: christmasbureauofpaloalto.org

Community Services Agency | Mountain View

Community Services Agency (CSA) provides social services for residents of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills. This season is a very busy time, and families need a little extra help making the holiday special. CSA is seeking food donations, gifts for teens, gift cards or monetary donations. The nonprofit also is looking for pantry volunteers to receive, sort and organize food donations; gift-donation organizers to conduct inventory and sort donated gifts; and gift-distribution volunteers to help clients select gifts, restock the gift store and receive and inventory all incoming donations.

Information: csacares.org, LaDrea Clark at lclark@csacares.org or 650-968-0836, ext. 150

Ecumenical Hunger Program | East Palo Alto

Every holiday season, Ecumenical Hunger Program provides low-income families in East Palo, Palo Alto, Menlo Park and surrounding communities with gifts and food through three special programs: The Family Sharing Program, which matches donors with families with special needs; The Teen Gifts Program, which provides gifts to local teens who are often overlooked (the majority play a caretaker role in their families, looking after younger siblings, filling in for working parents who cannot afford child care); and the Holiday Box Distribution program, which distributes food boxes including everything that a family might need to make Christmas dinner with plenty of leftovers for the following week.

Information: ehpcares.org or email lakesha@ehpcares.org

Holiday Train | Menlo Park, Mountain View

For the past 15 years, Caltrain has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program and the Salvation Army's Season of Giving program to collect toys and books for disadvantaged children through the Caltrain Holiday Train program that operates the first weekend of every December. Decked out in 75,000 lights, the Caltrain Holiday Train makes its way down the Peninsula collecting donations from the public during stops at nine stations between San Francisco and Santa Clara. During each 20-minute stop, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will board off the train for Christmas caroling and other activities. For those who want to donate, the train will stop in Mountain View at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and in Menlo Park at 7:05 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 3. The Holiday Train also is looking for Santa's helpers to assist with the festivities. All Holiday Train donations are collected by and distributed through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Information: holiday-train.org

Hope's Corner | Mountain View

Hope's Corner, a nonprofit that provides free breakfast and a bag lunch every Saturday and free showers to unhoused people, is seeking new, unwrapped gifts for children ages 1-18 and $20-25 gift cards for teenagers through Dec. 15. Drop offs can be made Dec. 13-15, from 3-5 p.m., at the Los Altos United Methodist Church parking lot (655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos) and on Dec. 15, from 9-11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist, 748 Mercy St., Mountain View. The gifts will be selected by parents for their children at the annual Hope's Corner Children's Christmas Party on Dec. 16.

Information: hopes-corner.org or 650-254-1450

LifeMoves | Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Redwood City

LifeMoves combats homelessness through modern housing and intensive supportive services, including teaching comprehensive life skills. The nonprofit is running a variety of holiday programs. Through Adopt-a-Household, every client at LifeMoves will receive two holiday-gift wishes. The organization is seeking people to purchase the specific gifts asked for by a family or by just one family member. A drop-off time and location will be assigned to those who sign up. The Holiday Dinner Basket program ensures that every homeless family will be able to enjoy a holiday meal together; donations of dinner baskets are needed (drop-off dates are Nov. 20-21 and Dec. 18-19). Through the Holiday Meal program, volunteers prepare and serve a holiday meal at a LifeMoves site.

Information: lifemoves.org or contact the volunteer coordinator at volunteer@lifemoves.org or 650-685-5880, ext. 180

Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund | Palo Alto

The Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund makes an impact on thousands of people's lives each year by raising money that supports programs serving families and children in need in the Palo Alto area. Over the past 25 years, the annual charitable giving campaign, managed by the Weekly and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, has distributed more than $6 million to local nonprofits. None of the donated funds are used for overhead expenses. This year's goal is to raise $350,000.

Information: PaloAltoOnline.com/holiday_fund

Toys for Tots | Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Mountain View, San Jose

The U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys to distribute as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children. The organization's local chapter can use volunteers to help sort, count and prepare toys at its San Jose warehouse; pick up donation boxes throughout Santa Clara County; and help at any of the numerous Toys for Tots events. Residents can also donate new and unwrapped toys at the following locations in Palo Alto through Dec. 18:

â€¢ Nordstrom, Stanford Shopping Center, 550 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto.

â€¢ The Marc, Palo Alto, 501 Forest Ave., Palo Alto (through Dec. 15).

â€¢ Supercuts, 2190 West Bayshore Road, Suite 170, Palo Alto.

â€¢ Alex and Ani, 180 El Camino Real, Space #206B, Palo Alto.

â€¢ Premier Property Management, 539 Alma St., Palo Alto.

â€¢ WilmerHale, 950 Page Mill Road, Palo Alto.

Information: Toys for Tots Volunteer Coordinator Sgt. Jeremy Tapp at 669-223-1859

If your 501(c)(3) organization is in need of volunteers and donations for holiday events and would like to be listed in this article, contact Associate Editor Linda Taaffe at ltaaffe@paweekly.com.

