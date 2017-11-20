News

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 20, 2017, 2:23 pm

County warns of scams targeting social services recipients

Stolen benefits can't be recovered, officials say

Santa Clara County social service agencies are warning residents to be aware of fraudulent texts and calls from people claiming to be with state agencies.

The county advises residents that a warning from the state claims the phony texts and calls are reaching and targeting beneficiaries of CalWORKs, CalFresh, General Assistance, Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants and Medi-Cal.

The text message scam, according to county officials, will have a suspect ask the person who receives a message to call a phone number and an automatic recording will ask them to provide personal information including the recipient's EBT-16-digit card number and PIN. Once the information is sent, the suspect asking for the information can withdraw funds from the victim's account.

In the phone call scam, someone will contact a victim, identify themselves as county staff or someone representing a health care provider and ask for personal information to attempt to steal their identity.

The county advises that nobody from their offices will ever text or call requesting personal information, to not give it to anyone and to keep it a secret. The county says that once the benefits are stolen, they can't be replaced.

The county asks residents interested in verifying the authenticity of a call to contact them at (877) 962-3633.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Mountain View: French bakery to replace Drunken Lobster
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 2,382 views

A New Way to Think About High Speed Rail
By Steve Levy | 11 comments | 1,545 views

Twenty Years in the Sixties: How an Alcoholic Hippie Became a Self-Giving Servant
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 965 views

Sweet Potato Canapé and Food Party! Holiday Favorites
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 874 views

Couples: Slowing Down & Content and Process Conversation
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 806 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Spirit 2017

The holidays are here!

From live music to a visit with Santa, here's a look at some local holiday activities to help you get into the spirit of the season.

VIEW