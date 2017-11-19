News

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 19, 2017, 10:34 am

Stanford University reboots renaming process

Two new groups to address naming principles, Junipero Serra

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

A Stanford University committee convened to examine the issue of renaming campus facilities, spurred by concerns over buildings and streets named after California mission founder Junipero Serra, has been unable to reach agreement on its work.

President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced Thursday that the group, which his predecessor convened in 2016, has said it is unable to meet an initial goal of issuing recommendations by the end of this quarter. He plans to create two new committees to finish the process.

The advisory committee was originally asked to recommend principles to guide future decisions about renaming and also if any existing names should be replaced given those principles. To expedite the process, Tessier-Lavigne said he suggested in March that the group focus on forming principles first, then apply them to the specific case of Serra.

Serra's mixed legacy as the founder of the mission network who also led violent conversion of many Native Americans to Christianity raised concerns among students in recent years.

Frustrated by stalled progress on the issue, a group of students participated in a "Walk to Rename," protest on Wednesday, marching from Serra House down Serra Mall to deliver letters to administrators in the Main Quad, the Stanford Daily reported.

In a blog post, Tessier-Lavigne said he met with the students that evening.

"The issues are complex, and the going has not been easy," Tessier-Lavigne wrote. "The committee reported to me on Monday that it has been unable to reach agreement about the principles, despite committed efforts by the members and extensive further discussion."

He plans to appoint faculty and students to two new groups in December. The first group will tackle the principles, and the second will use them to make a recommendation on Serra. The "firm aim" is to complete the process by the end of the school year.

Acknowledging that the Serra question "has deep personal and historical resonance for many members of our community," articulating specific principles as a rationale for this and future naming cases is critical, Tessier-Lavigne wrote.

He said he will be scheduling additional office hours in November and December for people to provide input on the process directly to him.

The Stanford renaming effort follows many at other college campuses and schools across the country, including locally at the Palo Alto school district. The school board voted in March to rename David Starr Jordan and Terman middle schoolsÂ given their namesakes' promotion of eugenics, a 20th century movement that believed in the superiority of particular races over others.

The committee of students, parents and staff asked to examine the issue in Palo Alto Unified also struggled to find common ground on the issue, but ultimately made a majority recommendation to rename the schools.

Both men have deep roots at Stanford. Jordan Hall is named after Stanford's first president. Lewis Terman was a Stanford psychologist who created a prominent IQ test.

---

Comments

Posted by Huh really
a resident of Evergreen Park
on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:31 pm

Hmm, how's that reflect on PAUSD? Stanford struggles to come up with sound principles, but PAUSD barges ahead. Helpful that McGee stacked the committee so the outcome was predetermined and the school board is dominated by hard-core liberals (Dibrienza - ugh). Historical thoughtfulness, intellectual honesty - not so much.

Posted by Gregg L. Friedman MD
a resident of Palo Alto Hills
on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:12 pm

Interesting Story. Thank you for publishing it. By Gregg L. Friedman MD

Posted by Frank now
a resident of Palo Alto Hills
on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:25 pm

Ahh we must be politically correct, the hell with history, the liberals must be appeased!

Posted by Snow flakage
a resident of Stanford
on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:00 pm

[Post removed.]

Posted by What a waste
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:36 pm

What a waste of time and energy on issues like this. Don't we have more more important things to focus on. One reason I stopped donating to pausd with the renaming of Jordan and terman. I guess it makes all politically correct folks feel better , but where does this stop?? Scary.

Posted by Barron Park dad
a resident of Barron Park
23 hours ago

Renaming PAUSD schools is fine, but a nice-to-have, not a need-to-have, especially given our current budget crisis.

I assume doing so will not be free, and I feel our money can be better spent on educational programs for the children.

Posted by member
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
23 hours ago

ah yes, deflected self-responsibility.
aren't we smart aren't we wise
aren't we better than them or then
do you like me yet
I sure hope so
Arriaga University is so special

Posted by Life long Stanford fan
a resident of Greenmeadow
21 hours ago

The continuing effort to rename everything seems like a waste of energy to me. There are so many bigger problems that need help...What is acceptable today probably won't be in 50 years and the cycle will continue. I remember when the Indian was replaced by the Cardinal and I think the runner up in the naming contest was "Robber Barron's". Stanford itself might have to be renamed if this keeps up. The color Cardinal will likely be offense to Cal alum or other groups and have to be replaced too?

Posted by John Jacobs
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
21 hours ago

Ah- more sour grapes. The process to rename schools in P.A.U.S.D. was a democratic one, done thoughtfully over an extended period of time by a committed group of community members. How about graciously accepting the decision that has been made without the usual Palo Alto name calling? Glad to see Stanford is willing to "keep at it," despite the difficulty of the challenge.

Posted by Dave Cerf
a resident of Charleston Gardens
19 hours ago

Isn't it interesting how upset people got over the Jordan and Terman names because they were eugenists, but no one seems to be concerned about the presence of Planned Parenthood and its founder, Margaret Sanger, a eugenics supporter who attempted to eliminate African-Americans via sterilization. Guess that was OK.

Posted by Oscar
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
19 hours ago

@John Jacobs the P.A.U.S.D process was done by a committee stacked in favor of renaming. That's not sour grapes, just the facts. That was the way McGee operated, oh well. The community was strongly against it. You call that "democratic"; I call it "political" - McGee playing to his base. Thank goodness some of his other ideas were stopped.

Posted by What a waste
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
17 hours ago

@john Jacobs
The process to rename Jordan and terman was far from "democratic" . The board did survey the public about renaming but somehow forgot to include a simple question in that survey SHOULD schools be renamed. They only asked HOW threy should be renamed. I guess they didn't want to hear feedback on the former.

By the way I'm insulted paly high has a Viking as a mascot. How racist to portray Scandinavians as warriors and plllagers!! Lol!!!!

Posted by George
a resident of Old Palo Alto
15 hours ago

The web has made history rather flexible and terribly vulnerable - easy to re-write to suit as long as those who control the web agree amongst themselves on the proper themes and presentation. Except for correcting inaccuracies, itâ€™s a bad business for each generation to continuously distort the past by re-stating what is meant relative to todayâ€™s values. Some people of notable achievement may have parts of their lives that are not so notable. Who decides. Who among us is pure enough to have a street or a school building named after them? Is there anyone in todayâ€™s pop culture or politics pure enough to withstand the scrutiny of the current forms of neo-mcCarthy accusations? Those who knows Stanfordâ€™s biography would surely want to change that institutions name. It does seem a shame and an awful waste of effort. Maybe a simple note could be added to a plaque explaining â€˜we took his/her money because that was the only way they would give it but we really thought they were creepsâ€™

Posted by Former resident
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

Hmmm. Have they considered how the Stanfords treated the Chinese immigrants?

