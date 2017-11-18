Weekly collects seven awards in Bay Area journalism contest

The Palo Alto Weekly's editorial staff collected seven awards in this year's Greater Bay Area Journalism Contest for breaking news, best news story for a non-daily publication, investigative reporting, serious feature story, and continuing coverage.

More than 300 entries of work by Bay Area media organizations in TV, print, radio, digital media and public relations were submitted under 83 categories in competition run by the San Francisco Peninsula Press Club.

The submissions, all published in 2016, were judged by press clubs in Milwaukee, San Diego, Orange County and Cleveland. The 40th annual awards were presented during a dinner attended by more than 100 people on Thursday at the Hilton San Francisco Airport in Burlingame.

Here's a list of the work by five Weekly journalists recognized in this year's contest:

â€¢ First-place breaking news story about a suspicious death in the Greenmeadow neighborhood, by Staff Writer Sue Dremann, Editor Jocelyn Dong and Staff Photographer Veronica Weber, "Death investigation closes Palo Alto street"

â€¢First-place investigative reporting on Stanford University's mishandling of students' sexual assault reports, by Staff Writer Elena Kadvany, "Failed justice?"

â€¢First-place news story on large political contributions made in Palo Alto's City Council race, by Staff Writer Gennady Sheyner, "Huge political contributions spark outcry"

â€¢ First-place continuing coverage of the Brock Turner trial, by Staff Writer Elena Kadvany, "Inside the Brock Turner case"

â€¢ Second-place news story on Palo Alto Unified's response to a special-education middle-school student's bullying, by Staff Writer Elena Kadvany, "A case of bullying"

â€¢ Second-place continuing coverage of Palo Alto's affordable housing crisis, by Staff Writer Gennady Sheyner, "High price to pay"

â€¢ Third-place serious feature story about a fungus-like mold affecting plants above Silicon Valley, by Staff Writer Sue Dremann, "In pursuit of a plague"

In addition, Palo Alto Online Digital Editor Jamey Padojino took home two third-place awards for her work for former employer Bay City News Service. One award was for the news story "What To Do With 'Ghost Town' Vallco Mall: 2 Ballot Measures Offer Different Approaches In Cupertino," and the other for a light feature story, "San Jose's Marti Malloy returns to Olympics."

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.