Updated: Mon, Nov 20, 2017, 8:43 am
Uploaded: Sat, Nov 18, 2017, 2:23 pm

Weekly collects seven awards in Bay Area journalism contest

Death investigation, 2016 election, Brock Turner trial among winning stories

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

The Palo Alto Weekly's editorial staff collected seven awards in this year's Greater Bay Area Journalism Contest for breaking news, best news story for a non-daily publication, investigative reporting, serious feature story, and continuing coverage.

More than 300 entries of work by Bay Area media organizations in TV, print, radio, digital media and public relations were submitted under 83 categories in competition run by the San Francisco Peninsula Press Club.

The submissions, all published in 2016, were judged by press clubs in Milwaukee, San Diego, Orange County and Cleveland. The 40th annual awards were presented during a dinner attended by more than 100 people on Thursday at the Hilton San Francisco Airport in Burlingame.

Here's a list of the work by five Weekly journalists recognized in this year's contest:

â€¢ First-place breaking news story about a suspicious death in the Greenmeadow neighborhood, by Staff Writer Sue Dremann, Editor Jocelyn Dong and Staff Photographer Veronica Weber, "Death investigation closes Palo Alto street"

â€¢First-place investigative reporting on Stanford University's mishandling of students' sexual assault reports, by Staff Writer Elena Kadvany, "Failed justice?"

â€¢First-place news story on large political contributions made in Palo Alto's City Council race, by Staff Writer Gennady Sheyner, "Huge political contributions spark outcry"

â€¢ First-place continuing coverage of the Brock Turner trial, by Staff Writer Elena Kadvany, "Inside the Brock Turner case"

â€¢ Second-place news story on Palo Alto Unified's response to a special-education middle-school student's bullying, by Staff Writer Elena Kadvany, "A case of bullying"

â€¢ Second-place continuing coverage of Palo Alto's affordable housing crisis, by Staff Writer Gennady Sheyner, "High price to pay"

â€¢ Third-place serious feature story about a fungus-like mold affecting plants above Silicon Valley, by Staff Writer Sue Dremann, "In pursuit of a plague"

In addition, Palo Alto Online Digital Editor Jamey Padojino took home two third-place awards for her work for former employer Bay City News Service. One award was for the news story "What To Do With 'Ghost Town' Vallco Mall: 2 Ballot Measures Offer Different Approaches In Cupertino," and the other for a light feature story, "San Jose's Marti Malloy returns to Olympics."

Posted by Lisa Jadwin
a resident of Palo Verde
on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:20 am

Congratulations. The Weekly does a great job of reporting on Palo Alto. Those of us who remember the Palo Alto Times are grateful for a newspaper that keeps its focus on our town. I have lived in New York for the past 25 years, and The Weekly is my go-to source for hometown news.

Posted by Novelera
a resident of Midtown
21 hours ago
Novelera is a registered user.

Congratulations to the Weekly. I especially like the daily emails I get with the links to the highest profile news that day. I've been a Weekly reader since I moved here in 1982 and am quite satisfied with the reporting and unbiased coverage of issues here in town.

Posted by Sheri Furman
a resident of Midtown
20 hours ago
Sheri Furman is a registered user.

Congratulations to all for your continued excellent work

Posted by stanhutchings
a resident of Old Palo Alto
10 hours ago
stanhutchings is a registered user.

Congrats to the Weekly staff. I've moved out of the area, but still read the weekly for the interesting controversies and comments. Keep stirring the pot, Weekly!

