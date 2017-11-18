News

Updated: Mon, Nov 20, 2017, 9:34 am
Uploaded: Sat, Nov 18, 2017, 8:04 am

Former Stanford student found guilty in fatal DUI case

Complex case could result in 12 years in prison for Zachary Katz

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A 28-year-old former Stanford Graduate School of Business student who drove the wrong way down U.S. Highway 101 in 2013, killing one man and seriously injuring two others, was convicted of felony charges on Friday, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

A San Mateo County jury found Zachary Katz guilty of one count of felony vehicular manslaughter under the influence of alcohol, felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury a great bodily injury enhancement a multiple victims allegation and felony driving with .08 percent or higher blood alcohol causing bodily jury with a great bodily injury enhancement and multiple victims allegation. He could face up to 12 years in state prison, but Wagstaffe said this was Katz's first brush with the law.

California Highway Patrol deputies arrested Katz on Oct. 5, 2013, after he drove his Infiniti sedan north onto southbound Highway 101 in South San Francisco for 1.75 miles before striking a Ford Escape SUV taxi head-on at about 3:50 a.m. The cab careened across the roadway and was struck by a Mazda traveling south.

The accident killed taxi passenger Pedro Juan Soldevilla, 62, of Puerto Rico. He was completely ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. A second passenger, Miguel Santiago, was taken to the hospital with major injuries and survived. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP. The taxi driver, identified as 31-year-old Azmach Ejersa of Emeryville, was also hospitalized with major injuries. The Mazda driver was uninjured.

Katz, who attended Stanford at the time, was also hospitalized with major injuries. He had a blood alcohol content of around 0.15/0.16 at the time of the crash, CHP said at the time. A blood test found a 0.13 percent alcohol reading at the hospital two hours later, according to the DA’s office.

The case was "a battle," Wagstaffe said, as Katz's defense tried to knock the blood evidence out of court. The defense had argued that his blood was drawn involuntarily.

On Oct. 27, 2015, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Barbara Mallach ruled the blood-draw results were not admissible because the CHP officer did not read Katz the implied-consent law prior to taking the blood sample. Mallach concluded that the blood draw was involuntary and violated Katz's Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure. The judge acknowledged at the time that no appellate case existed holding that reading the defendant his rights was required to draw the blood. Prosecutors filed an appeal on Nov. 24, 2015.

The California First District Court of Appeal reinstated the blood evidence on March 29, 2016. The state Supreme Court agreed with the appeals court on June 15, 2016, refusing to hear the case.

That ruling came just days before a June 23, 2016, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a separate case that blood draws require a warrant because they are more invasive than breathalyzer tests.

The case was again argued in the state appeals court in November 2016, but the court found in January that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling did not apply to the inevitable discovery doctrine on which Katz's appeal was based. The state Supreme Court again declined to hear the case in March. The appeals court's decision therefore became final in April.

Katz remained out of custody on a $250,000 bail bond on condition that he may not operate a motor vehicle and he must abstain from alcohol.

The jury deliberated for two days but then two of the jurors needed to leave for previously scheduled trips. Two alternate jurors were brought in, and the deliberations started anew and lasted two days, Wagstaffe said.

The victims’ families and Katz's family were in court throughout the trial. Wagstaffe said there were no winners of the trail but that "justice was done." When someone drives drunk and someone dies, "there has to be consequences," he said.

Katz was taken into custody and is being held without bail. He will return to court for sentencing on Jan. 5.

Comments

Posted by @PAFreePress
a resident of another community
on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:33 pm

If I’m not mistaken, you automatically consent to a blood draw when you apply for a California State Drivers license. And based on the fact that he was intoxicated gaving the CHP probable cause. Now, if he was pulled over, probable cause must be established. Field sobriety test. BTW you can refuse this test in the state of california. However, if you sre arrested, and refuse a blood draw, you can lose your license.

Posted by Thumbs Up
a resident of Downtown North
on Nov 18, 2017 at 2:08 pm

Thank God he was convicted and not let off on a technicality. Nice job, Wagstaffe. Unfortunately, he faces only up to 12 years, which translates to only a few years for killing someone. And at that, he’ll probably be in a low security prison, basically dorm life for a few easy years.

Posted by D
a resident of Woodland Ave. area (East Palo Alto)
on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:25 pm

This is a travesty for the Katz family and if you don't know the scientific facts of the case and were not in the court room then don't comment! Yes a life was lost but truth be told people do have severe quite medical issues that can cause problems ! Through the grace of god go I! In actuality what happened to seat belt laws?
#praysforzach

Posted by Dave
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:17 pm

Hey D --

I wasn't in the courtroom, but I don't see any scientific issues with what happened, only legal/procedural issues. I do support holding police to a high legal standard when they gather potential evidence against a suspect, and it's possible this was a case where they overstepped their bounds.

Nonetheless, is there a reason why I shouldn't hold Mr. Katz responsible for the death and serious injuries he caused to others? Legal pleadings aside? You can want him to recover, but his actions have had grave consequences for others, and I see no reason to care more for him than I do for those he hurt.

Posted by What?!
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:35 am

How interesting that "D" blames the death on lack of wearing a seat belt. And that Katz should be freed because he has a "medical problem" so the mistake of killing a person should be forgiven. I hope they throw the book at Katz.

Posted by ndn
a resident of Downtown North
on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:17 am

Yes, people do have medical issues while driving sometimes (not often). But being drunk and driving the wrong way is not a medical issue at all. It's a criminal act. A life was not "lost" as someone wrote, a life was criminally ended due to a homicide.It could have been me or you had we been on the road at the time of the accident. I do hope that Katz is not given a pass on his crime just because it's the first the system knows he committed. 12 years would be fine by me.

Posted by Member
a resident of Community Center
22 hours ago

Who is the ridiculous fool saying it’s a “travesty for the Katz family?” Why - because their son is a raging drunk who’s stayed out until 4am driving on the wrong side of the highway? Yes, a life was lost and many lives were disrupted so it’s a travesty for ALL. The Katz family’s only travesty is dealing with the consequences and finding a rehab for their drunk adult child. Grow up!!!

Posted by huh?
a resident of College Terrace
20 hours ago

I'm perplexed by the huge # of likes for D's sympathetic post for Katz. I suspect these were all made by the same person. Yes, it is unfortunate for the Katz family that their son had his seemingly bright future derailed. OTOH, he made a very poor choice (DUI), which resulted in the tragic loss of another person's life.

Posted by DP
a resident of another community
10 minutes ago

I hope he gets the maximum sentence. He chose to get into that vehicle after drinking heavily. His blood alcohol content shows that he was way over the legal limit. He made that choice to drive in that condition. He killed an innocent man and injured two others. The jury did the right thing. People need to be held accountable for their actions. Katz still has his life. The poor man that he killed does not. In my opinion, I think DUI laws should be even more strict and the penalties even harsher.

