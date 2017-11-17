News

Updated: Mon, Nov 20, 2017, 8:42 am
Uploaded: Fri, Nov 17, 2017, 5:30 pm

Webcast: Wrestling with the problem of RVs

 

This week's eviction of RVs from an East Palo Alto street due to public health concerns sparked a protest; meanwhile, city leaders grappled with how to regulate RV dwellers while also helping them. Palo Alto Weekly journalists discuss the issue on this week's "Behind the Headlines." Watch the webcast here.

Webcasts are posted every Friday afternoon on PaloAltoOnline.com, as well as on Palo Alto Online's YouTube channel, youtube.com/paweekly.

Check out previous weeks' episodes here.

Comments

Posted by the_punnisher
a resident of Mountain View
22 hours ago
Sigh. No complaints about auto wrecking yards which were the main source of EPA revenue which have mysteriously left. The same for ROMIC which generated a Superfund site. Yes, That area was abandoned by Palo Alto who shoved all their " undesirables " there by the practice of " Red-Lining ". Now a similar process is targeted at seniors who cannot afford EPA housing.

How about just building a water treatment plant on the old ROMIC site and use the nearby excess land from the numerous wrecking yard sites as places were you can park RVs? And build shipping container housing for the underpaid workers in the uber-rich Palo Alto just like Hawaii is doing now? Each shipping container house costs just $7500 to build. These houses will not mar the view of Palo Alto, just like the wrecking Yards did when the businesses were thriving. And polluted more than these RVs have ever did. Yes, when high tides were highest, several wrecking yards were partially flooded by the Bay waters.
So now you repeated what was done 50+ years ago. But your red-lining is about the same people you banished from Palo Alto 50 years ago. Making up a trailer park with container housing and add a waste treatment plant is the least uber rich Palo Alto CAN and should do.

Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is a form of insanity. It looks like Palo Alto is doing exactly that. Palo Alto is STILL a bully, just like the problems with the PAUSD. Worse, a DUMB bully. It does not take a rocket scientist to figure this out. Just a supercomputer scientist who did some growing up on Garden Street in East Palo Alto.

Posted by Green Bean
a resident of Old Palo Alto
20 hours ago


Many of these RV dwellers are Palo Alto workers who canâ€™t afford the Palo Alto rents and are living in RVâ€™s as a last resort.
This is definitely an emergency.!
Wouldnâ€™t it be possible for Palo Alto to finance a supervised campground space with sewer services and hot water services. This space could be purchased in or near Palo Alto.
I say supervised because we know some irresponsible bad actors join the crowd.
Several people have suggested that companies like Facebook and Google provide such a place for their workers who need it.
I hope our Council can come up with some solution

