Webcast: Wrestling with the problem of RVs

This week's eviction of RVs from an East Palo Alto street due to public health concerns sparked a protest; meanwhile, city leaders grappled with how to regulate RV dwellers while also helping them. Palo Alto Weekly journalists discuss the issue on this week's "Behind the Headlines." Watch the webcast here.

