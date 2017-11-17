PUBLIC AGENDA: no council meeting

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 20.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.
Mountain View: French bakery to replace Drunken Lobster
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 2,382 views
A New Way to Think About High Speed Rail
By Steve Levy | 11 comments | 1,545 views
Twenty Years in the Sixties: How an Alcoholic Hippie Became a Self-Giving Servant
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 965 views
Sweet Potato Canapé and Food Party! Holiday Favorites
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 874 views
Couples: Slowing Down & Content and Process Conversation
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 806 views
The holidays are here!
From live music to a visit with Santa, here's a look at some local holiday activities to help you get into the spirit of the season.