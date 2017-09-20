News

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 20, 2017, 11:20 am

Palo Alto wins grant for crafting new vision for Fry's site

Area in Ventura neighborhood seen as one of most promising sites for housing

Palo Alto received a grant this month to create a master plan for the site around Fry's Electronics in the city's Ventura neighborhood. Weekly file photo.

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

After years of talking about plans to transform the area around Fry's Electronics in the Ventura neighborhood, Palo Alto officials finally have the funds to start forging the new vision.

The city received earlier this month a $638,000 grant to craft what's known as the "North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan." The grant, which is part of the One Bay Area program, aims to "develop a comprehensive planning document" for the mixed-use neighborhood close to the California Avenue Caltrain station, the city's "second downtown" around California Avenue, the El Camino corridor and the Stanford Research Park.

The planning area will be centered on (though not completely limited to) what's known as the "Fry's site," a 12.5-acre area at 340 Portage Ave. that has long been talked about as one of the most promising sites in Palo Alto for new housing.

According to the project description, potential outcomes are to "identify opportunities for transit-oriented housing and employment in a well-planned and designed mixed-use area of residential and commercial spaces."

The Fry's site currently includes about 250,000 square feet of office and research-and-development space, along with retail and warehouse. Its RM-30 zoning designation allows for multifamily housing, with a "maximum yield" of 374 housing units and a "realistic capacity" of 221 units, according to Palo Alto's Housing Element, a state-mandated document that lays out the city's vision for meeting its regional housing allocations.

Palo Alto officials have been talking about redesigning the Fry's site for well over a decade. The campus was part of the California Avenue concept plan, a multiyear, community-driven master-planning process that was reaching completion before the council opted to summarily abandon it in 2013. That plan was more expansive in scope; in addition to the Fry's site, it included the California Avenue business district and the evolving commercial area around Park Boulevard.

While the council ultimately decided that the California Avenue concept plan is -- among other factors -- too aggressive in raising the permitted commercial density, members also agreed that the city needs to directly focus on the Fry's site. Since then, the city's pursuit of a new "concept plan" has proceeded in fits and starts. In June 2015, the council took the rare step of turning down a $256,000 grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission for the new master plan after members agreed that they should first consider the broader 115-acre area around California Avenue.

At the time, Councilman Eric Filseth referred to a potential pursuit of the Fry's plan before a broader vision is adopted as "putting the cart before the horse."

Even so, the planning process has remained on the city's to-do list. The city's updated Comprehensive Plan, which the council plans to approve later this year, explicitly calls for preparing a coordinated area plan for the Fry's area.

"The plan should describe a vision for the future of the Fry's site as a walkable neighborhood with multi-family housing, ground-floor retail, a public park, creek improvements and an interconnected street grid," the draft Comprehensive Plan states. "It should guide the California Avenue area as a well-designed mixed-use district with diverse land uses and a network of pedestrian-oriented streets."

The new $638,000 grant, which Santa Clara County Valley Transportation Authority approved at its Sept. 7 meeting, isn't the only source of funding that the city is tapping into to pay for the master plan. City Manager James Keene, who announced the grant at the Sept. 18 council meeting, said The Sobrato Organization, which owns the property, had also agreed to provide the city a $112,000 matching fund for the design work, as well as funding for an environmental analysis associated with the plan.

Keene said he expects the planning work on the Fry's site to kick off in late fall, after the adoption of the updated Comprehensive Plan, a document that will guide the city's land-use vision until 2030. The council will still have to sign off on the grant agreement, as well a on a potential partnership with Sobrato, before the process moves ahead.

Becky Sanders, president of the Ventura Neighborhood Association, told the Weekly that she and other members of the association are "delighted" with the grant funding.

"Venturans are eager to play a part in shaping the vision for the redevelopment of the Fry's site and connecting this area to our community, we look forward to building a project that all Palo Altans can be proud of," Sanders said.

The association, she said, already has a committee looking at the Fry's property. The funding will "help us find expression for all the meetings and discussions we have already had," she said.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by casey
a resident of Midtown
3 hours ago
casey is a registered user.

Will Fry's be moving to a nearby location?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by resident
a resident of Midtown
3 hours ago

Does anyone still shop at Fry's? 10 years ago, the parking lot was full all day. Now days, the parking lot is always nearly empty. Most of the products that they sell are from mystery brands that I don't trust or last year's models from the major brands.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Terrace Antelope
a resident of College Terrace
3 hours ago
Terrace Antelope is a registered user.

RIP Fry's. Fondly remember filling 3 different shopping carts with PC parts over the years. Alas, it wont happen again. Bring in some more housing and let change happen.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Super
a resident of Community Center
2 hours ago

Yay! More housing equals more traffic gridlock! Hurray! Just what we need!

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by resident
a resident of Midtown
2 hours ago

More jobs creates traffic and gridlock. Helping people move closer to their jobs reduces the number of miles they have to drive and thus reduces traffic.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by The potential
a resident of Palo Verde
1 hour ago

transit hub - and huge lot for cars!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

QBB opens in Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 10 comments | 3,361 views

Become a Master Gardener - Deadline Sept 21
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 1,065 views

Legacy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,036 views

One more year
By Cheryl Bac | 2 comments | 448 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here