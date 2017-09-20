Bay Area forecast: Beach hazards, cooler temps, windy weather

Hazards at Bay Area beaches, below-normal temperatures and breezy conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a weather statement for conditions Tuesday through Thursday evening.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, a beach hazards statement was in effect and will be until Thursday evening for northwest-facing beaches along the coast from Sonoma County to Monterey County.

The statement is in effect for Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, Marina State Beach and Asilomar State Beach, among others.

Forecasters expect weather conditions to increase the chance of rip currents, sneaker waves and large breaking waves.

Weather service officials also said temperatures are expected to be below-normal Thursday and Friday mornings with widespread lows in the 40s in rural areas and lows in the 50s in urban areas.

Meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said that the valleys in the North Bay could see temperatures drop into the upper 30s Thursday and Friday mornings.

Overnight lows have been higher than normal for a while, Walbrun said.

"The point is people are going to notice the change," he said.

Agriculture along interior hills and mountains may see some light frost.

From Tuesday through early Thursday evening, winds will pick up to 15 to 25 mph with isolated winds of 25 to 35 mph and continuing overnight gusts in the higher elevations.

Weather service officials said the cooling trend may affect backcountry hikers and backpackers.

