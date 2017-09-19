School board to discuss superintendent's performance

Days after two Palo Alto Unified School District board members called for Superintendent Max McGee's removal, the school board will meet in closed session on Wednesday afternoon to continue discussing his future.

The board will meet from 1-3 p.m. to discuss an evaluation of McGee's performance, as well as for high school principals and assistant principals, according to the agenda. The board will likely discuss how Palo Alto High School administrators, including Principal Kim Diorio, responded to a report of on-campus student sexual assault last year.

An item for "Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Complaint" is also marked for Wednesday's closed-session agenda.

After a series of closed-session evaluations last week, board Vice President Ken Dauber and member Todd Collins issued separate statements expressing their support for removing McGee as soon as possible.

McGee has come under fire in recent months for his role in several controversies, including most recently the district's discovery that senior leadership failed to reopen negotiations with its employee unions, costing the districtÂ $6 million in unbudgeted raises and bonuses.Â This followed the district's realization last summer that staff had misestimated property tax revenue, causing an ongoing, multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.

McGee has also been criticized for the district's response to reports of student sexual violence at Paly that came to light this spring.

A national law firm the district asked to investigate senior leadership's handling of an alleged sexual assault at Paly is set to present a report on its findings to the public on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the district office. Board President Terry Godfrey said the report would be released publicly in advance of the meeting, but it is unclear when.

Two lawyers from the firm, Gina Smith and Leslie Gomez of Cozen O'Connor, presented their report to the school board in two separate closed-session meetings last Wednesday. The lawyers will also attend this week's public meeting. Smith and Gomez have conducted numerous high-profile sexual misconduct investigations at colleges and universities across the country, including at Baylor University, the University of Virginia and Occidental College, among others.

Thursday's meeting will be recorded but not broadcasted by the Midpeninsula Media Center, according to the district.

Anyone who wishes to address the trustees on Wednesday can do so at 1 p.m. before they go into closed session. The meeting will be held in the Aspen Room at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave.

---

