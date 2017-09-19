News

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 19, 2017, 10:25 am

School board to discuss superintendent's performance

Closed-session evaluation on Wednesday to be followed by sex-assault report on Thursday

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Days after two Palo Alto Unified School District board members called for Superintendent Max McGee's removal, the school board will meet in closed session on Wednesday afternoon to continue discussing his future.

The board will meet from 1-3 p.m. to discuss an evaluation of McGee's performance, as well as for high school principals and assistant principals, according to the agenda. The board will likely discuss how Palo Alto High School administrators, including Principal Kim Diorio, responded to a report of on-campus student sexual assault last year.

An item for "Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Complaint" is also marked for Wednesday's closed-session agenda.

After a series of closed-session evaluations last week, board Vice President Ken Dauber and member Todd Collins issued separate statements expressing their support for removing McGee as soon as possible.

McGee has come under fire in recent months for his role in several controversies, including most recently the district's discovery that senior leadership failed to reopen negotiations with its employee unions, costing the districtÂ $6 million in unbudgeted raises and bonuses.Â This followed the district's realization last summer that staff had misestimated property tax revenue, causing an ongoing, multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.

McGee has also been criticized for the district's response to reports of student sexual violence at Paly that came to light this spring.

A national law firm the district asked to investigate senior leadership's handling of an alleged sexual assault at Paly is set to present a report on its findings to the public on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the district office. Board President Terry Godfrey said the report would be released publicly in advance of the meeting, but it is unclear when.

Two lawyers from the firm, Gina Smith and Leslie Gomez of Cozen O'Connor, presented their report to the school board in two separate closed-session meetings last Wednesday. The lawyers will also attend this week's public meeting. Smith and Gomez have conducted numerous high-profile sexual misconduct investigations at colleges and universities across the country, including at Baylor University, the University of Virginia and Occidental College, among others.

Thursday's meeting will be recorded but not broadcasted by the Midpeninsula Media Center, according to the district.

Anyone who wishes to address the trustees on Wednesday can do so at 1 p.m. before they go into closed session. The meeting will be held in the Aspen Room at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave.

---

Posted by Firing your way to success
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

The PAUSD district seems poised to continue a culture of trying to fire its way to success. [Portion removed.] It will be interesting to see if it works. So far, all is in tatters.

Will the district be better because of them? I think not.

Posted by Keep Trying
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago

I think you are right, the jury is still out on whether more accountability and transparency will improve results. But given how bad things had gotten in the last 10 years, with truly dreadful administrators and real harm to students, I'm glad somebody is willing to step up to try something different. What we had before sure wasn't working.

Posted by PTA Member
a resident of College Terrace
1 hour ago

Thanks to Dauber and Collins for being willing to create accountability for the district staff. Otherwise what's the point of a school board? If making multi million dollar mistakes and screwing up sexual harassment compliance isn't enough to get you fired what is?

Posted by Public Information Requests
a resident of Downtown North
31 minutes ago

Although McGee promised Public Information Requests would be on the PAUSD web site, only a few are posted online.

Those that are posted are revealing. The former Assistant Superintendent Holly Wade was reprimanded for altering a memo related to an OCR investigation but telling the Superintendent it was the same. This involved work with the law firm and the attorney Wade said she needed to retain to do her job in her promotion to Assistant Superintendent. A Board member expressed concern about the attorney's work and supervision of other attorneys at the time.

It shows McGee's terrible choices to fill senior jobs managing legal and compliance, even when parents warned him this was the wrong person for the job. Recent reports show she was not even complying while under an OCR investigation.

Also interesting is Palo Alto High School principal complaining she was upset someone cc:d the Board on concerns, and pointing out to administrators the identity of a person at a meeting who had filed complaints.

There is a principal telling Administrators a Board member is behind parent concerns, and McGee asking if the Board member is man or a woman.

It's all creepy, showing Administrators who do not understand the Board is in charge, that parents and community members are paying their salaries through their taxes and have a right to contact their elected Board members about subordinates work at any time.

